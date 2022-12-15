Read full article on original website
Tom Cruise Hypes ‘Top Gun’ Streaming Release By Jumping Out of a Plane
Tom Cruise took a break from jumping out of planes for the next Mission: Impossible to jump out of a plane to thank his fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest movie of 2022. (Yes, he jumped out of a plane on the set of his next movie to...
Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On
Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
‘Barbie’ Trailer: The Classic Toy Comes to Life
I don’t know what I was expecting from the first trailer for Barbie... but it definitely wasn’t 2001: A Space Odyssey jokes. But they work! They kill, in fact. The teaser for Barbie, based on the classic line of dolls and co-written and directed by Lady Bird and Little Women filmmaker Greta Gerwig, is here, and it is wild. The first half sends up the opening sequence of 2001; the second half features Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken, in a kaleidoscopic wonderland of Dreamhouses and a million other Barbie playsets and accessories. It really does look like the toy come to life.
A ‘Death Stranding’ Movie Is in the Works
A group of ambitious creatives will soon attempt the impossible: To make a truly great movie based on the video game. The game in this case is the recent hit Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima and his Kojima Productions company. Kojima previously was the auteur behind such legendary games as the Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid franchises. This new film will come from Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios, the production company that was behind the recent horror hit Barbarian.
Watch Dave Grohl Cover Blood, Sweat and Tears’ ‘Spinning Wheel’
Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin and director Judd Apatow have shared their take on Blood, Sweat & Tears' 1968 hit "Spinning Wheel." Apatow handles vocals on the track, with Grohl on drums, Kurstin on keyboards and a brass trio in support. The cover was reportedly inspired by a karaoke night the director spent in Hawaii with Grohl’s family.
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Refused ‘Shazam 2’ Cameo
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who’s recently taken on the role of DC Comics anti-hero Black Adam, reportedly turned down a cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. It seems like a strange choice, especially since most fans know of Black Adam through his connection to Shazam. Black Adam is frequently featured as one of Shazam’s biggest antagonists. Black Adam itself, released on October 21, 2022, introduced the character to the larger moviegoing world, as well as established the Justice Society Of America.
’80s, ’90s, and 2000s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today
There is almost no aspect of life that hasn’t changed in the last 40 years — and sometimes drastically. How we consume media, how we interact with one another, how we communicate, how we think, the words we use ... it’s all almost unrecognizable from the early 1980s.
Rock’s 28 Most Anticipated 2023 Tours
It's been a tough couple of years for the music industry. After the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down live shows, many artists struggled to figure out their next moves. But as many musicians have noted over the past two years, the gradual shift back to live performing has been a relief. Not only is touring one of the most profitable ways for artists to make a living, but the connection with audiences is also difficult to replicate on a screen.
Watch Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish Duet on Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’
Dave Grohl joined Billie Eilish onstage during her Thursday night concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum to perform an acoustic rendition of Foo Fighters' "My Hero." They dedicated the song in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. You can watch video of the performance below. "You guys, I would like...
Classic ‘SNL’ Sketch ‘One of the Things That Killed’ Chris Farley
Chris Farley's turn as a Chippendales dancer opposite Patrick Swayze remains one of the most famous sketches in Saturday Night Live history. In roughly six minutes, it introduced America to their new favorite funnyman, a once-in-a-generation comedic talent who could bring an audience to laughter simply by appearing on-screen. Yet...
Announcing Taylor Hawkins’ Death Was a ‘Delicate Procedure’
Steve Martin, founder of the publicity firm Nasty Little Man, has enjoyed a 30 year career working with some of the biggest names in music. Still, not every memory is a fond one, and among the most challenging moments was when he had to share the news of Taylor Hawkins' death earlier this year.
Superman and Wonder Woman Cameos Cut From ‘The Flash’
From all appearances, The Flash was meant to be the first chapter of a totally new phase of the DC Comics movie universe. It was going to reintroduce Michael Keaton as the classic movie Batman, and seemingly would have reconfigured DC continuity through the use of time travel and alternate timelines. (The film is based on a comics storyline called “Flashpoint,” where a character travels into the past and totally rewrites DC history.) The movie would have then led into future DC cinematic installments like a Batgirl movie that was also to co-star Keaton’s Batman.
40 Years Ago: Hall and Oates Hit No. 1 With ‘Maneater’
The first thing to know about Hall & Oates' "Maneater" is that it's not about what you think. On its surface, the 1982 hit would appear to be about a woman of grave consequence, "the lean and hungry type" who won't hesitate to upend a man's life in one fell swoop.
‘Avatar 3’: What Will Happen After ‘The Way of Water’
Avatar: The Way of Water is a movie event a decade in the making. But if all goes as planned, it won’t be the last. James Cameron had already shot Avatar 3 (at least the motion capture for it) before The Way of Water ever opened in theaters, and he’s got the full franchise mapped out through Avatar 5.
Daniel Craig Says James Bond Isn’t Really Dead
If you haven’t seen No Time to Die by now ... well ... you probably don’t care that much about it. But if you didn’t, spoiler alert: James Bond died. (RIP to this fictional character.) At the end of the movie, Bond, played by Daniel Craig, sacrificed...
Paul Stanley Has a Message for His Critics
Critics. Who needs them? According to Paul Stanley of Kiss, nobody. The legendary vocalist has weathered his share of critical drubbings from the day Kiss first stepped on stage nearly 50 years ago. He remains unfazed. "Critics want you to believe that you need them," he tells UCR. "And you don't. You don't need anybody to tell you what good food is. If it's good, you swallow it. If it's bad, you spit it out."
Robert Pattinson’s Batman Is Not Joining the DCU, Says James Gunn
It seems like not a day goes by lately without some sort of news about DC Studios: The movies that aren’t happening, the movies that might happen, the movies that already happened but then got canceled before they could make their way to theaters or streaming. Sometimes, things shift...
Rascals Drummer Dino Danelli Dead at 78
Dino Danelli, drummer with blue-eyed soul pioneers the Rascals in all their incarnations, has died at age 78. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” guitarist Gene Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest in peace, Dino; I love you brother.”
Hear Ozzy Osbourne Lead Charity Holiday Single
Ozzy Osbourne can be heard narrating a wartime holiday story that opens a new Christmas charity single in aid of cancer victims and their families. Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Duran Duran's ex-guitarist Andy Taylor and former Slade singer Noddy Holder also appear on the track, "This Christmas Time," led by musical collective Evamore, which can be heard below.
