ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘Crazy’: Two injured, suspect arrested in Northlake Mall shooting

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 7 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

1 of 2 Gastonia Family Dollar robbery suspects arrested

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the two suspects in a Family Dollar robbery earlier this month was arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery around 4 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road two weeks ago. Detectives learned the business was robbed at gunpoint […]
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Man fatally shot near University City; homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot and killed in the University area and a homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots sometime before 11 a.m. near 10000 University Village Blvd. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Gastonia man points gun at delivery driver, officers before shooting, Gastonia Police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man is facing charges after pointing a gun at a delivery driver and officers before Monday’s officer-involved shooting, Gastonia Police said. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Hudson Blvd. A […]
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

69K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy