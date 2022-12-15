‘Crazy’: Two injured, suspect arrested in Northlake Mall shooting

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Related
1 of 2 Gastonia Family Dollar robbery suspects arrested
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of the two suspects in a Family Dollar robbery earlier this month was arrested, Gaston County Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the robbery around 4 p.m. at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road two weeks ago. Detectives learned the business was robbed at gunpoint […]
Father charged after 6-year-old overdoses on narcos in Indian Trail tattoo shop: UCSO
Kevin Gordon, 37, is charged with felony child abuse and resistance, delay, and obstruction.
Man fatally shot near University City; homicide investigation underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot and killed in the University area and a homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots sometime before 11 a.m. near 10000 University Village Blvd. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on […]
Gastonia man points gun at delivery driver, officers before shooting, Gastonia Police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man is facing charges after pointing a gun at a delivery driver and officers before Monday’s officer-involved shooting, Gastonia Police said. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Hudson Blvd. A […]
Mia Goodwin, CMPD officer killed in line of duty, honored one year after death
Chief Johnny Jennings spoke with the media around 3:30 a.m., about the same time Goodwin was killed, to honor her life and service.
Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
Charlotte man charged with custodial interference after abducting child
State troopers caught him more than 100 miles northeast of the Charlotte area just hours after removing the second child from a Rock Hill elementary school.
Woman arrested after man stabbed to death in Alexander County, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was charged with murder Tuesday after a man was found stabbed to death at a home in Alexander County, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to the stabbing at a home on US Highway 64/90 West in the Ellendale Community around 2:40 […]
Woman arrested after meth, weed seized during Conover traffic stop: Deputies
Shoua Vang Her, 34, of Taylorsville, is charged with felony possession of marijuana, intent to sell, and two counts of methamphetamine possession, among others.
800 fentanyl pills found at NC house, 4 arrested
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Park Circle in Forest City after information that Blue "M30" and Yellow "T189" pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the residence.
Madalina’s mother ‘hindered investigation;’ ‘Begrudgingly’ reported her missing, officials say
Palmiter was told about Madalina's disappearance three days later, records showed, and Cojocari said she waited three weeks to report her disappearance because she was worried it would affect her relationship with her husband.
Husband put ‘family in danger,’ Madalina’s mother told detective
Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing.
Belmont elves gives back to their neighborhood by checking Santa’s mailbox
"The kids come up with the parents and drop the letter, and they're just so excited!" Chad Simpson told Queen City News.
Charlotte Fire begins build, plans for first electric firetruck
Charlotte Firefighters took an electric firetruck for a test drive ahead of the innovative vehicle joining the fleet.
Mecklenburg Co. veteran among group commuted by Gov. Cooper
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of a Mecklenburg County man on Tuesday.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant going strong, tests market
As Green's Lunch nears its 100-year-anniversary, the owners are testing the waters for a sale. The property is valued at $3 million.
Early travelers say beating the impending storm is an early holiday gift
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The holidays are for long hugs and hopefully not a lot of long delays at Charlotte – Douglas International Airport. “I have a 30-minute delay on my first flight,” said Emma Walrond before heading to Nebraska. “Fingers crossed, that’s it.” Some passengers know as soon as they walk into […]
Community prays, light candles at Madalina memorial
On Tuesday night, community members in and around Cornelius gathered at Smithville Park near Madalina Cojocari’s home to pray for her safe return.
UNC, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma in Charlotte for Jumpman Invitational
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Men’s and women’s teams from Florida, Michigan, UNC, and Oklahoma are participating in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center in Uptown.
Queen City News
69K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.https://www.qcnews.com/
Comments / 0