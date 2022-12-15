Read full article on original website
Zombek family raises over $90,000 for Make-A-Wish through holiday light display
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here is a double dose of goodness. You get the lights and some good old-fashioned giving back.The Zombek holiday light display in Elizabeth is still wowing spectators. It's the ninth year the family has done this at their house on Williamsburg Drive.The family raises money for Make-A-Wish, asking for donations online and on location. Thursday night, they surpassed the $90,000 mark for Make-A-Wish since they started the holiday tradition.This started with Don and Amy's son, Mitchell, asking to do something charitable almost a decade ago. He's now 21.The shows are 15 minutes long. More information can be found by clicking here.
If you're looking for a reason to party, you won't have to look very hard in Pittsburgh. The city comes alive with energy and excitement every year for a wide variety of annual festivals. From music and arts festivals to beer and food festivals, there's something for everyone in Steel City.
Building the Valley: Diamond Antiques and Gifts offers treasure hunt in Tarentum
It’s all about the hunt at Diamond Antiques and Gifts in Tarentum. The vintage goods shop along East Sixth Avenue has two floors chock-full of treasures new and old. Where else might shoppers find a 1920s wooden-handled cookie cutter sitting near a white Melamine bowl decorated with Snap, Crackle and Pop — the Rice Krispies cereal elves.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Take A Trip Dahn Memory Lane With A Hills Snack Bar-Themed Food Truck
‘Tis the season of nostalgia! For Pittsburghers of a certain age, the mere mention of Hills Department Store’s snack bar is tantamount to jumping in a time machine, n’at. I took an unexpected trip dahn memory lane when I tuned to the news and saw that a local...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Cook Forest State Park Announces Winter Programs
COOKSBURG, Pa. – Cook Forest State Park has announced winter programs that begin on New Year’s Day!. Saturday, January 1 at 1:00 p.m. ‘First Day Hike: Fire Tower Road Loop’: Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, as we hike the Fire Tower Road loop. Walk through several different forest types and cover some of the local history as you go. There will also be time for a view from Seneca Rocks. The loop is a bit under 3 miles in length, and if conditions permit would be excellent for snowshoes or cross country skis. Friendly pets permitted on leash. (2.5 hrs)
pghcitypaper.com
Religious art restorer came to Jesus through chalk and teeth
It was dentures, actually, that led Tom Panei to Jesus. With Christmas now approaching, the Butler-based artist is juggling deadline demands of restoring faith-based statues for area churches, institutions and private owners. One smaller scale baby Jesus faces the light on Panei’s work desk as he explains to Pittsburgh City...
People often ask me, "What's there to do in Pittsburgh?" My answer is always the same: a lot!. Whether you're a fan of art, history, food, or just spending time outdoors, there's something for everyone in this city.
wtae.com
Christmas-themed Hills Department Store tribute brings back all the memories
Many of you have been sharing your memories of Hills Department Store on our WTAE Facebook page. You got to see some of our memories as well. Shannon Perine's old Hills pencil from her junk drawer. And Chandi Chapman's basketball hoop from when she was 3 years old. We're fortunate...
Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring.
wtae.com
Emaciated dog recovering at Pittsburgh animal rescue facility
PITTSBURGH — A new name fit for a four-legged Christmas miracle. The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is taking care of a dog that someone abandoned at Riverview Park last week. We're told she was severely malnourished and dehydrated. Despite being a dog with a large frame, she only...
Jack and Jill Presentation Ball honors academic, athletic, and extracurricular achievements
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday night was a celebration of the achievements of local teenagers at the Jack And Jill Presentation Ball at the Omni Wiliam Penn Hotel. It's a signature fundraising event for the Pittsburgh chapter of Jack and Jill of America - an African-American mothers' organization. It also benefits the Josh Gibson Foundation. The ball honors the academic, athletic, and extracurricular accomplishments of junior and senior high school students across Pittsburgh. It also gives those teenagers a chance to celebrate their hard work in full regal attire. "These kids have been so diligent, they have been doing this all year, we have such an amazing group of 16 presentees, which is one of the largest groups we've had in a very long time," said Marsha Johnson-Wade. "And they love each other, they consider themselves brothers and sisters, so we're just over the moon that they connected so well."The Pittsburgh chapter has been hosting the ball since 1982 and you can learn more about the foundation on their website at this link.
Wreaths Across America: Fallen veterans to be honored Saturday
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — On Saturday, Americans will take to cemeteries and memorial sites for Wreaths Across America. Every year, veterans, families of veterans, and volunteers take a few hours to place holiday wreaths on the graves of those who once served.One of those places will be Union Cemetery in Westmoreland County, which will be one of more than 3,400 cemeteries across the nation and at American cemeteries overseas taking part in Wreaths Across America.The motto of Wreathes Across America is "remember, honor, and teach." On Saturday, one of those wreaths will be for Cpl. Michael Shipley, who died in...
wtae.com
The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
Jewish Family and Community Services breaks ground on cutting edge mental health space
A former bowling alley in Squirrel Hill is about half a year away from becoming the first physical location for UpStreet, an entity providing mental health services for Pittsburgh area teens and young adults (ages 12-22). In the U.S., 20% of young adults struggle with their mental health, according to...
Out & About: CASA of Westmoreland gala honors volunteer of the year
Some people with a heart for helping children in difficult situations were recognized at the CASA of Westmoreland annual gala, held Dec. 3 at The Club at Blackthorne in Penn Township. The Court Appointed Special Advocates are specially trained community volunteers appointed by family court judges to provide support to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 16-18
‘Tis the season for holiday music, theater and partying and, from the classics to prog rock to on-screen hilarity, Pittsburgh is filled with it this weekend. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back in Pittsburgh for 2022 with the return of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More” at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday at 3 and 7:30 p.m.
Here's what you need to know about the Steel City - from the best neighborhoods for young professionals, to the top attractions, to the best museums and cultural institutions.
kidsburgh.org
17 Pittsburgh thrift and vintage stores, plus more money-saving holiday ideas
Photo above by Kira auf der Heide via Unsplash. From the first sip of hot cocoa during Light Up Night to the last burst of fireworks on First Night, the holidays are a time of joy in Pittsburgh. They’re also a time when expenses pop up: gifts for kids and relatives and teachers, groceries for holiday meals and parties, and travel expenses to go see those we love.
butlerradio.com
“Very Merry Christmas” Comes To Harrisville
Santa will take time out of his very busy schedule to meet with residents in northern Butler County at an event this weekend. The Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their annual Very Merry Christmas Special Event on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Jolly Ole’ St. Nick...
humaneanimalrescue.org
Emaciated Dog Found In Riverview Park
Last week, Animal Control officers found a dog abandoned in a blanket in Riverview Park. She was severely emaciated and dehydrated, and was immediately brought to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh’s East End shelter for urgent medical care. She spent her first few days receiving fluids, and has begun...
