With their contract set to expire at the start of 2023, dozens of members of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1493 picketed last week to raise the alarm about the poor condition of Valley Metro, a transit company owned by the city of Roanoke, Virginia. Local 1493 Executive Board Member J.J. Richards explained to The Roanoke Times that while the transit company is willing to offer double-pay to workers for frequent overtime, management has so far been unwilling to negotiate wage increases to attract new workers to the profession. The bus drivers and mechanics are seeking to sit down with management and negotiate a new agreement to fix the city’s ailing transit system. Valley Metro management has yet to agree to a date to bargain with the union. “Our drivers are angry. We’re mad,” Richards said.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO