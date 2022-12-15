Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
pcpatriot.com
Support these Downtown Pulaski merchants
Please help support these Downtown Pulaski businesses while a portion of West Main Street is closed for a water line project.
WSLS
The Week Ahead: Tracking potential wintry weather followed by Arctic blast for Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. – Normally when we write these articles, we go in chronological order. We’re going to flip-flop things to start with our late week weather. We’ll then back track to show you how Sunday’s weather is shaping up. Late Week Winter Weather Threat. Late in...
Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart
UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 136.9 has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. Authorities say it happened at mile marker 136.9. All north lanes are closed and traffic backups...
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
WSLS
Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 133. As of 7:36 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Southwest Roanoke shooting, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southwest Roanoke Friday evening, police say. Authorities say they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW around 7:05 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a man with...
wfxrtv.com
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
WSET
Holiday tote bags delivered to senior living residents in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Montgomery County and Radford is making sure those at Senior Living homes aren't forgotten this holiday season. On Friday, they delivered 120 Holiday Tote Bags to 65 residents of Commonwealth Senior Living and 55 residents of...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WSLS
New retail zone in Roanoke County sparks controversy
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There’s a new retail zone that has people talking in Roanoke County – many are speculating that the development could be a Publix. On Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve plans to rezone the sit along Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road after the developers presented a revised concept plan.
WVNT-TV
West Virginia toddler shoots self with loaded gun left in reach
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to information provided by Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, a 2-year-old suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg after a loaded gun was left in reach. The call came in during the evening hours of Thursday, December 15, 2022. The...
pmg-va.com
Camper fire cause investigated
A structure fire on Dec. 12 at 4:43 p.m. on Faith Drive heavily damaged two trailers. Firefighters arrived to find two campers sitting end-to-end with one fully ablaze. They quickly extinguished the fire and were away in 45 minutes. “Someone passing by called it in,” noted 3rd Lt. Jason Bowers...
WDBJ7.com
NRV company donates jackets to PCPS
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patton Logistics Group is working to keep children in Pulaski County warm this winter. “It’s very heartwarming,” Patton Logistics’ Jonathan Walker said. “We don’t do this for the clout; we do it because we know there’s people out there that need something.”
dclabor.org
Frequent overtime and low wages prompt ATU members to picket in Roanoke
With their contract set to expire at the start of 2023, dozens of members of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1493 picketed last week to raise the alarm about the poor condition of Valley Metro, a transit company owned by the city of Roanoke, Virginia. Local 1493 Executive Board Member J.J. Richards explained to The Roanoke Times that while the transit company is willing to offer double-pay to workers for frequent overtime, management has so far been unwilling to negotiate wage increases to attract new workers to the profession. The bus drivers and mechanics are seeking to sit down with management and negotiate a new agreement to fix the city’s ailing transit system. Valley Metro management has yet to agree to a date to bargain with the union. “Our drivers are angry. We’re mad,” Richards said.
wfxrtv.com
New job opportunities coming to Montgomery County; FedEx facility opening in 2023
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– To help with adding new jobs to Montgomery County, a brand new FedEx facility is opening in Falling Branch Corporate Park. The facility is a 251,000-square-foot distribution center located on 41 acres of land. “We’re always working and promoting ways to bring economic growth to Montgomery...
WDBJ7.com
Social Services warns of EBT scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of you have been telling us of a scary scenario that goes like this:. You go to the store for groceries, try to run your EBT card and the cashier tells you there are insufficient funds; not because you miscalculated, but because you were stolen from.
wakg.com
Martinsville Man Among 18 Arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children
The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force has arrested a Martinsville man along with along 17 others. According to the Virginia State Police, Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville was arrested on two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.
titantimes.org
The Best Christmas Lights
In December, at Hidden Valley High school students decorate their homes to have the best lights in the district. To celebrate the snowy season, students decorate and set up different scenes of lights with their friends and family. Students’ families get together and set up Christmas trees and colored lights around their homes and in their backyards this year.
WSLS
A ‘pawfect’ holiday season: Families adopt pets at MEGA Adoption Event
ROANOKE, Va. – Families got to bring home an early Christmas present that likes treats and belly rubs. Angels of Assisi’s MEGA Pet Adoption Event brings together shelters, rescues, and volunteers from across the Roanoke region to get pets adopted. After families adopted their pets, some of them...
