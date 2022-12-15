ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

pcpatriot.com

Support these Downtown Pulaski merchants

Please help support these Downtown Pulaski businesses while a portion of West Main Street is closed for a water line project.
WFXR

Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart

UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 136.9 has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. Authorities say it happened at mile marker 136.9. All north lanes are closed and traffic backups...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
WSLS

Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 133. As of 7:36 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after Southwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southwest Roanoke Friday evening, police say. Authorities say they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW around 7:05 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a man with...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
ROANOKE, VA
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New retail zone in Roanoke County sparks controversy

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There’s a new retail zone that has people talking in Roanoke County – many are speculating that the development could be a Publix. On Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve plans to rezone the sit along Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road after the developers presented a revised concept plan.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WVNT-TV

West Virginia toddler shoots self with loaded gun left in reach

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to information provided by Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, a 2-year-old suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg after a loaded gun was left in reach. The call came in during the evening hours of Thursday, December 15, 2022. The...
BLUEFIELD, WV
pmg-va.com

Camper fire cause investigated

A structure fire on Dec. 12 at 4:43 p.m. on Faith Drive heavily damaged two trailers. Firefighters arrived to find two campers sitting end-to-end with one fully ablaze. They quickly extinguished the fire and were away in 45 minutes. “Someone passing by called it in,” noted 3rd Lt. Jason Bowers...
GALAX, VA
WDBJ7.com

NRV company donates jackets to PCPS

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patton Logistics Group is working to keep children in Pulaski County warm this winter. “It’s very heartwarming,” Patton Logistics’ Jonathan Walker said. “We don’t do this for the clout; we do it because we know there’s people out there that need something.”
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
dclabor.org

​Frequent overtime and low wages prompt ATU members to picket in Roanoke

With their contract set to expire at the start of 2023, dozens of members of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1493 picketed last week to raise the alarm about the poor condition of Valley Metro, a transit company owned by the city of Roanoke, Virginia. Local 1493 Executive Board Member J.J. Richards explained to The Roanoke Times that while the transit company is willing to offer double-pay to workers for frequent overtime, management has so far been unwilling to negotiate wage increases to attract new workers to the profession. The bus drivers and mechanics are seeking to sit down with management and negotiate a new agreement to fix the city’s ailing transit system. Valley Metro management has yet to agree to a date to bargain with the union. “Our drivers are angry. We’re mad,” Richards said.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Social Services warns of EBT scam

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of you have been telling us of a scary scenario that goes like this:. You go to the store for groceries, try to run your EBT card and the cashier tells you there are insufficient funds; not because you miscalculated, but because you were stolen from.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Martinsville Man Among 18 Arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children

The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force has arrested a Martinsville man along with along 17 others. According to the Virginia State Police, Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville was arrested on two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
titantimes.org

The Best Christmas Lights

In December, at Hidden Valley High school students decorate their homes to have the best lights in the district. To celebrate the snowy season, students decorate and set up different scenes of lights with their friends and family. Students’ families get together and set up Christmas trees and colored lights around their homes and in their backyards this year.
ROANOKE, VA

