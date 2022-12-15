Read full article on original website
Jeffrey L. Tyree, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey L. Tyree, of Berlin Center, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., in Salem North Healthcare Center. He was 53. Jeffrey was born on November 21, 1969, in Parma, the son of the late Lennis and Alice Dawson Tyree. He...
Rollin Ross “Ron” Westover, Elkton, Ohio
ELKTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rollin Ross “Ron” Westover, 80, passed away peacefully at 2:48 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home following a recent brief illness. Mr. Westover was born March 18, 1942, in Elkton, a son of the late Ross J. and Beatrice O. “Bea”...
John Dennis Lewis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Dennis Lewis, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, December 16, 2022. John was born on May 13, 1947, to Wilbert and Hilda Lewis and was raised in Cortland, Ohio, with his two sisters, Grayce Lewis and Dianne Stroble.
Amber Lynn Finney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Lynn Finney, 39, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born June 6, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rodger Finney and Rhonda Watson. Amber was of the Catholic faith and was employed at Belmont Confections as an assembler. She...
Larry F. Tooker, Liberty, Ohio
LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry F. Tooker, age 83 of Liberty Township passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center. Larry was born November 10, 1939 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan a son of Harris and Myra Gephart Tooker. He was a horticulturist at Mill...
Lemuel Robert Carlisle, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lemuel Robert Carlisle, Sr. 79, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, November 12, 2022 at The Gardens of McGregor and Amasa Stone House in Cleveland, Ohio. Lemuel was born December 31, 1943 in Ackmar, Alabama, a son of Charlie, Sr. and Ruby Hinson...
Dorothy G. Harrison, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy G. Harrison, age 93, of Hubbard passed away peacefully at home on Friday December 16, 2022. Dorothy was born May 22, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois a daughter of Carl and Mildred Andrews Vernon. She was a graduate of Sharon High School. Dorothy was a...
Charles M. “Chuck” Blyler, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Charles M. Blyler, 93, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church. Charles passed away Saturday afternoon, December 17, 2022, at Sheperd of the Valley of Poland. Chuck,...
Herbert Carl Duwe, Negely, Ohio
NEGELY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert Carl Duwe, 92, of Negley, died on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at UPMC McCandless, Pittsburgh. He was born on July 18, 1930, in Webster, New York, son of the late Carl and Erma Grabau Duwe. Herbert had a strong faith and was a member...
Carmel J. Vigorito, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmel J. Vigorito, 88, of Niles, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren. She was born June 26, 1934, in Niles, the daughter of Joseph and Josephine Bambino Vigorito. Carmel worked as a...
Whitney Rose Morrow, Greene, Ohio
GREENE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Whitney Rose Morrow, age 35, of Greene township, Ohio, died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio, following a short illness. She was born January 2, 1987, in Geneva, Ohio, a daughter of Richard J. and Lynne A. (Beebe)...
Mary Jeffers, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary (Clyborn) Jeffers, 86, of Poland, Ohio, formerly of Champion, Ohio, passed Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Inn at Poland Way. She was born December 15, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Phyllis (Hagerty) Clyborn. Mary retired as a...
Susan M Hogue, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan M. Hogue, age 69 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday December 16, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren. She was born on May 22, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Francis Arthur Kaufman and...
William A. Grieb, Jr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Grieb, Jr., 77, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley in Poland, Ohio. He was born March 8, 1945 in Westerly, Rhode Island, son of the late William A., Sr. and Mildred France (Daerr) Grieb. William was a veteran...
Deanne M. Moore, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deanne M. Moore, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a three year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was born August 28, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert N. Wilson...
Curtis P. Headley, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis P. Headley, 73, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Washington Square Nursing Home. On September 21, 1949 in Newton Falls Clyde and Maxine (Thomas) Headley welcomed the birth of their son. After graduating South East High School...
Katrina Andrea Love, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Katrina Andrea Love, 58, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home. Ms. Love was born February 1, 1964 in Youngstown, an only daughter of Leo Carter and Lois Love. She was a 1982 graduate of South High...
Virgil D. Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virgil D. Taylor, 86, died peacefully, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Hospice of The Valley – Hospice House. Mr. Taylor was born October 6, 1936, in Parsons, West Virginia. He moved to Youngstown, Ohio as a young teenager. Mr. Taylor was a proud union...
Michelle Lynette Stec, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Lynette Stec passed on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was 61. She passed after battling a brief illness. Michelle was born September 2, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio, to William and Karen (Stanza) Stec. She is a graduate of the Mahoning County School for the...
Evalena Cottrill, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evalena Cottrill, 83, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge. She was born December 29, 1938, in Webster Springs, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Lorenza Martin Westfall and the late Nora (Payne) Westfall.
