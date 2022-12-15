Read full article on original website
WLUC
Northwest flow lake-effect snow this weekend
Lake-effect snow showers will continue across Schoolcraft, Delta and southeastern parts of Alger counties through tonight. Look for lows in the teens and 20s. Lake-effect snow showers for the northwest wind belts of Lake Superior are expected this weekend. Combined over the entire weekend, 3-6 inches of snow will be possible. The most likely places to see higher amounts are Alger, northern Marquette, northeast Baraga, northern Schoolcraft, northern Ontonagon, western Houghton and northern Keweenaw counties.
UPMATTERS
‘Gun shops near me’? These are Google’s top trending searches in the Upper Peninsula for 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For many years, tech giant Google has collected data on the most common worldwide searches through its popular search engine, showcasing the data in its Year in Search website. Now for the first time, the company is giving some insight into what is popular in...
Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says
For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
wzmq19.com
Marquette moves forward with proposal for affordable housing
Marquette, Mich. (WZMQ)- Earlier this week the Marquette city commission voted to let negotiations begin between city manager Karen Kovacs and Habitat for Humanity to build 8 single-family homes on a city-owned lot at 600 w Spring Street. According to Kovacs, the city received more interest in the lot than...
Driver, 41, dies in U.P. crash likely caused by medical condition
IRON COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Michigan resident died in a crash police believe was caused by a medical condition. According to the Michigan State Police, the fatal crash involved one vehicle and occurred in Iron County’s Mastodon Township. Iron County is the Western Upper Peninsula near the Wisconsin border.
UPMATTERS
Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center explains PACT Act for veterans
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich (WJMN) – A new law impacting veterans’ health benefits was the topic of discussion at a town hall meeting for veterans Thursday night. The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain hosted an informational session for veterans at Bay College West in Iron Mountain.
UPMATTERS
Two arrested in Delta County crack cocaine investigation
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) announced the arrest of two men on Friday following an investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine in Delta County. According to UPSET, the detectives developed information identifying suspects involved in the sale of crack cocaine in...
wnmufm.org
UP man jailed on cocaine, gun charges
MENOMINEE, MI— A Menominee man has been arraigned on drug charges, following a recent drug bust in the city. Brian Walcher, 60, was charged Wednesday with two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy/MDMA, maintaining a drug house, and six counts felony firearms.
