Marquette, MI

WLUC

Northwest flow lake-effect snow this weekend

Lake-effect snow showers will continue across Schoolcraft, Delta and southeastern parts of Alger counties through tonight. Look for lows in the teens and 20s. Lake-effect snow showers for the northwest wind belts of Lake Superior are expected this weekend. Combined over the entire weekend, 3-6 inches of snow will be possible. The most likely places to see higher amounts are Alger, northern Marquette, northeast Baraga, northern Schoolcraft, northern Ontonagon, western Houghton and northern Keweenaw counties.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says

For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
MICHIGAN STATE
wzmq19.com

Marquette moves forward with proposal for affordable housing

Marquette, Mich. (WZMQ)- Earlier this week the Marquette city commission voted to let negotiations begin between city manager Karen Kovacs and Habitat for Humanity to build 8 single-family homes on a city-owned lot at 600 w Spring Street. According to Kovacs, the city received more interest in the lot than...
MARQUETTE, MI
MLive

Driver, 41, dies in U.P. crash likely caused by medical condition

IRON COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Michigan resident died in a crash police believe was caused by a medical condition. According to the Michigan State Police, the fatal crash involved one vehicle and occurred in Iron County’s Mastodon Township. Iron County is the Western Upper Peninsula near the Wisconsin border.
IRON COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center explains PACT Act for veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich (WJMN) – A new law impacting veterans’ health benefits was the topic of discussion at a town hall meeting for veterans Thursday night. The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain hosted an informational session for veterans at Bay College West in Iron Mountain.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
UPMATTERS

Two arrested in Delta County crack cocaine investigation

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) announced the arrest of two men on Friday following an investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine in Delta County. According to UPSET, the detectives developed information identifying suspects involved in the sale of crack cocaine in...
DELTA COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

UP man jailed on cocaine, gun charges

MENOMINEE, MI— A Menominee man has been arraigned on drug charges, following a recent drug bust in the city. Brian Walcher, 60, was charged Wednesday with two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy/MDMA, maintaining a drug house, and six counts felony firearms.
MENOMINEE, MI

