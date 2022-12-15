ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Widett Circle, once slated to become the heart of the Boston Olympics, could instead be turned into a yard for commuter-rail trains

 3 days ago
studyfinds.org

Best Hotels In Boston: Top 5 Places To Stay In Beantown Most Recommended By Experts

Ah, Boston. One can’t help but think of Fenway Park, Faneuil Hall, Mike’s Pastry, and of course, the accent. But this article isn’t about baseball, food, or accents; it’s about the hotels that accentuate the Bean’s skyline. We searched the web, checking expert reviews to find the five Boston hotels that appeared most often across the pros’ lists, and we’ve assembled the best of the best here for you.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Plans for New MBTA Layover Hub in Boston Move Forward

MBTA officials gave the green light Thursday to begin the work of acquiring a 24-acre plot of land in Boston, where they hope to build a commuter rail layover facility that will be "foundational" to future expansions and service improvements. The MBTA Board voted unanimously in favor of launching negotiations...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Person stabbed at Theater District club; melee erupts

Live Boston reports one person was stabbed at Venu, 100 Warrenton St. in the Theater District, late Sunday night and that several brawls erupted after police arrived. The stabbing was a week after one person was shot, another stabbed outside Moxy, also in the Theater District.
BOSTON, MA
The Tufts Daily

Boston highways: A bridge or a divide?

A Boston highway intersection is pictured.Photo by(via Wikimedia Commons) In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the interstate highway system into existence — forever changing the country’s built environment and social infrastructure. Wealthy white families could now live in suburbs and commute to cities. While highways bridged suburbs and cities, they built straight through urban communities of color.
BOSTON, MA
territorysupply.com

8 Unique Places to Stay Near Boston When You Need to Get Away

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. These unique places to stay near Boston are a worthy addition to any New England bucket list. Boston is a unique destination with plenty to offer...
BOSTON, MA
natickreport.com

The Worst Streets To Drive On In Natick, Ranked

Natick Report has begun working with The Natick Nest, Natick High School’s official student-run school newspaper, to help bring the students’ work to a larger audience. We’ll be republishing some of their articles, and plan to coordinate with their staff on additional pieces. 10. Oak Street. I...
NATICK, MA
universalhub.com

Man attacked three women near Back Bay station Saturday afternoon, police say

Boston Police have released photos of a man they say physically attacked three women in separate incidents between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. One of the attacks was on Dartmouth Street right outside Back Bay station, another was right across the street and the third was a block away at Dartmouth and Appleton streets, police say.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Driver Attempts to Flee after Crashing into House

At approximately 03:00 hours on Saturday, December 17, Boston Fire, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District E-13 responded to a 911 call reporting that a vehicle drove into the side of a house at 829 Hyde Park Avenue. Units made their way to the scene and assessed the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.

A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
STOUGHTON, MA
iheart.com

Boston Police Officer Arrested, Placed On Administrative Leave

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Boston Police officer who has been with the department for about 25 years has been placed on leave after he was arrested on Monday. At around 1:30 P.M. on Monday, Boston Police officers arrested James Kenneally, a BPD officer, after he was allegedly involved in a domestic incident with a family member, according to BPD News. Kenneally was arrested for Assault and Battery.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Developers would have to provide more affordable units under Wu proposal

The Dorchester Reporter details Wu's proposal, which calls for increasing the minimum number of "affordable" units developers have to provide from the current 13% to 20%. And most of the units would have to be available to people making up to 60% of the Boston area median income, rather than the current 70%.
BOSTON, MA
rnbcincy.com

Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
BOSTON, MA

