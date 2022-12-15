Widett Circle, once slated to become the heart of the Boston Olympics, could instead be turned into a yard for commuter-rail trains

Read full article on original website
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Red Sox Make Major Free Agent SplashOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Could Justin Turner Be The Rafael Devers Replacement For The Red Sox?OnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Boston: Top 5 Places To Stay In Beantown Most Recommended By Experts
Ah, Boston. One can’t help but think of Fenway Park, Faneuil Hall, Mike’s Pastry, and of course, the accent. But this article isn’t about baseball, food, or accents; it’s about the hotels that accentuate the Bean’s skyline. We searched the web, checking expert reviews to find the five Boston hotels that appeared most often across the pros’ lists, and we’ve assembled the best of the best here for you.
nbcboston.com
Plans for New MBTA Layover Hub in Boston Move Forward
MBTA officials gave the green light Thursday to begin the work of acquiring a 24-acre plot of land in Boston, where they hope to build a commuter rail layover facility that will be "foundational" to future expansions and service improvements. The MBTA Board voted unanimously in favor of launching negotiations...
universalhub.com
Geting into the holiday spirit in Allston
Maybe not the current holiday spirit, but still. Spotted on North Harvard Street near Cambridge Street in Allston today.
Bridge joint failure on I-495 southbound near Route 110, MassDOT says
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Emergency repairs are being made to a bridge joint on I-495 southbound, and drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and drive cautiously, the state Department of Transportation said Sunday. Temporary repairs have been made in the area of Route 110 at mile marker 87.5, and all...
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
universalhub.com
Body fished out of Boston Harbor at Long Wharf
No, there is no Smiley Face Killer. Thank you Adam, for nipping in the bud all that smart-alecky foolishness about Smiley Face Killer.
universalhub.com
Person stabbed at Theater District club; melee erupts
Live Boston reports one person was stabbed at Venu, 100 Warrenton St. in the Theater District, late Sunday night and that several brawls erupted after police arrived. The stabbing was a week after one person was shot, another stabbed outside Moxy, also in the Theater District.
universalhub.com
Coming out of the pandemic and with a possible recession looming, Jamaica Plain chocolate and nut shop to shut down
Leo Baez and Perla Rosario announced this morning they have made "the very difficult decision" not to renew their lease for Cacao, 660 Centre St. in Jamaica Plain, and will be closing the shop at the end of the month. They cited the difficulties of staying open during the pandemic...
Boston highways: A bridge or a divide?
A Boston highway intersection is pictured.Photo by(via Wikimedia Commons) In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the interstate highway system into existence — forever changing the country’s built environment and social infrastructure. Wealthy white families could now live in suburbs and commute to cities. While highways bridged suburbs and cities, they built straight through urban communities of color.
territorysupply.com
8 Unique Places to Stay Near Boston When You Need to Get Away
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. These unique places to stay near Boston are a worthy addition to any New England bucket list. Boston is a unique destination with plenty to offer...
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Into Block of Stores in Boston, Building Evacuated Due to Potential for Collapse
A car slammed into the side of a block of stores on Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, exposing Beautiful By Sarah, a skin care and makeup studio, and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements. There’s major structural damage to the building,...
natickreport.com
The Worst Streets To Drive On In Natick, Ranked
Natick Report has begun working with The Natick Nest, Natick High School’s official student-run school newspaper, to help bring the students’ work to a larger audience. We’ll be republishing some of their articles, and plan to coordinate with their staff on additional pieces. 10. Oak Street. I...
universalhub.com
Man attacked three women near Back Bay station Saturday afternoon, police say
Boston Police have released photos of a man they say physically attacked three women in separate incidents between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. One of the attacks was on Dartmouth Street right outside Back Bay station, another was right across the street and the third was a block away at Dartmouth and Appleton streets, police say.
liveboston617.org
Driver Attempts to Flee after Crashing into House
At approximately 03:00 hours on Saturday, December 17, Boston Fire, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District E-13 responded to a 911 call reporting that a vehicle drove into the side of a house at 829 Hyde Park Avenue. Units made their way to the scene and assessed the...
NECN
Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.
A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
Boston issues health warning related to recent sewage discharge
BOSTON — Boston Public Health has issued a warning related to recent sewage discharged into the Harbor, also known as a combined sewer overflow, which was the result of the heavy rain that flooded the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.
iheart.com
Boston Police Officer Arrested, Placed On Administrative Leave
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Boston Police officer who has been with the department for about 25 years has been placed on leave after he was arrested on Monday. At around 1:30 P.M. on Monday, Boston Police officers arrested James Kenneally, a BPD officer, after he was allegedly involved in a domestic incident with a family member, according to BPD News. Kenneally was arrested for Assault and Battery.
Fenway Bowl director Brett Miller hopes to make event a Boston tradition
BOSTON — In the days leading up to the first Fenway Bowl, Brett Miller’s first hurdle to clear was a low one — Play the game. After seeing the first Fenway Bowl canceled well in advance by COVID in 2020 and the second one canceled at the last minute by COVID in 2021, opening the gates and holding a football game meant considerable progress.
universalhub.com
Developers would have to provide more affordable units under Wu proposal
The Dorchester Reporter details Wu's proposal, which calls for increasing the minimum number of "affordable" units developers have to provide from the current 13% to 20%. And most of the units would have to be available to people making up to 60% of the Boston area median income, rather than the current 70%.
rnbcincy.com
Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
