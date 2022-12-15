The catcher spot is a black hole for the Boston Red Sox at this point. Right now, the Red Sox have two catchers on their 40 man roster. Reese McGuire is the presumed starter at the position with Conner Wong as his backup. The free agent market is just about barren as Gary Sanchez is the top catcher available. The Blue Jays are expected to trade a catcher, but it is highly unlikely that they would want to deal with the Red Sox. It is not a position that the Red Sox would want to be in.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO