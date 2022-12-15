It pays to play well, even during professional golf’s silly season. Just ask the Singhs. Three-time major champion Vijay Singh and son, Qass, signed for a 13-under 59 for the second consecutive day to win the 2022 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando for the first time in their 16th playing of the annual family hit-and-giggle.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO