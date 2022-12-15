Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Tiny house project for homeless veterans in Oklahoma City is halted
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A housing project that would have helped get homeless veterans off the streets has been halted. The nonprofit behind the tiny house project is looking for new options. "What we're doing is we're pressing pause right now in order to better engage with the community,...
Red Andrews Christmas dinner set to give away food and toys
Christmas festivities will be different this year for those seeking to volunteer or find themselves in need of assistance.
USPS OKC to host job fair to fill up to 200 new career positions
The United States Postal Service is looking for talent as it seeks individuals interested in a pathway to the Postal service.
city-sentinel.com
Representatives Mark McBride and Rhonda Baker Comment on Release of Teacher Salary Information
Representatives Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, today commented on the release by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) of local salary schedules for Oklahoma school districts for the 2022-23 school year. State statute requires the release of the information each year to state Speaker of the House,...
Oklahoma Co. elected officials approve $13,000 pay raise, second in as many years
Eight elected leaders in Oklahoma County will see more money on their paycheck in the new year.
Dept. of Labor recovers back wages for Oklahoma restaurant workers
The U.S. Department of Labor says it has recovered $59,049 in back wages and damages for 10 workers in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma City investors join Chickasaw Nation to buy Skirvin Hotel
Several local investors have joined together with the Chickasaw Nation to purchase the historic Skirvin Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Oklahoma City landlords are moving away from Section 8
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman said she has been homeless for weeks while struggling to find a landlord to take her Housing Choice voucher. A Housing Choice voucher provides rental cost assistance to low-income residents. Angela Wells received a voucher a little over a month ago, but she has been unable to find a place to use it.
KOCO
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
okcfox.com
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
pdjnews.com
Fatality collision in Noble County
A fatality collision occurred Monday, Dec. 12 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on State Highway 15 near county road 90, 6.3 miles east of Billings, OK in Noble County. According to reports, a 2003 GMC Pickup driven by Darrel Warren, male, age 47, of Oklahoma City, OK was transported by Tonkawa EMS to Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell, OK. The driver succumbed to his injuries at hospital. …
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Creek County family fights emotional legal battle to keep historic land, ranch
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Creek County family is fighting an emotional battle. The family has owned Denham Ranch for decades. Now, hundreds of acres of land could be sold to developers. Shirley Andrew was raised on the land, which is situated near Kellyville. Her parents, Frank and Audrey...
blackchronicle.com
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
KOCO
Oklahoma Ethics Commission moves two investigations forward
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Ethics Commission went into executive session Friday to discuss cases involving Oklahoma County Judge Kendra Coleman and the Conservative Alliance political action committee. The commission voted unanimously to move forward with the two formal investigations at the Oklahoma state Capitol. They did not detail...
Police: ‘Bait and Switch’ scam leaves Oklahoma City cash and gold business out $21,000
The old “Bait and Switch” scam has left one Oklahoma City business out $21,000 after a man ran off with the cash - and they say the alleged crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
Man miraculously revived after fentanyl overdose
An officer with the Okarche Police Department revived a man who they believe was lifeless for about six minutes, after overdosing on fentanyl.
Respiratory illnesses renew concerns over hospital capacity in OK
With the rise in COVID, RSV and the flu, hospital capacity has become a concern all around the country, including Oklahoma.
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
