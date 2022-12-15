Read full article on original website
Kendrick Perkins says the Warriors are 'finished' this season after Steph Curry's injury
The Golden State Warriors have struggled to open the 2022-23 NBA regular season, and the team is now preparing to be without MVP candidate Stephen Curry for multiple weeks at least. Curry suffered a shoulder injury earlier this week against the Pacers, and his timeline for a return is unclear.
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is reportedly a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers according to a report earlier this week by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Durant is likely a trade target of every team in the NBA so it makes sense that the Lakers would be interested in his services.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
James Harden Reveals True Reason For Nets Trade
James Harden gave very candid answers about getting traded from the Nets to the 76ers.
Report: Lakers ‘have interest’ in trade for Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal
Throughout the history of their franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers have always had big dreams for the trade market. Part of that, it must be noted, is because — from getting Pau Gasol for next to nothing, to as far back as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar demanding his way to California — their wildest goals have a habit of coming true.
Lakers Rumors: Indiana Pacers Trade Held Up By Jeanie Buss?
Happily, it turns out Russell Westbrook has been better than expected.
Dwyane Wade Thinks LeBron James Has Strong Interest In Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James already holds plenty of NBA records and will likely end his career with more. Ranking them is almost impossible but close friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade knows which one James will cherish the most. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Wade said he thinks passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list would rank No. 1 for James.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa Deal Could Lead to a Potential Trade for the Halos
Carlos Correa signing with the Giants could make Brandon Crawford available, and he could be a nice fit for the Angels at shortstop.
Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double is the first of its kind in Lakers history
Another triple-double, another Los Angeles Lakers history for Russell Westbrook. With Anthony Davis leaving early due to foot injury, Westbrook stepped up big time to help the Lakers take down the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 128-106. Russ came off the bench and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 30 minutes of action. He only had four turnovers in the game and recorded two steals as LA saw a massive second half surge, highlighted by their 33-20 fourth quarter.
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Remainder Of Nuggets-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
CBB world mourns loss of Big East legend
Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr, who played between 1976 and 1980 and was a member of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class, has died at the age of 64 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr and teammate Roosevelt Bouie formed the “Louie and Bouie Show” and propelled Syracuse into...
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic puts up Wilt Chamberlain-like numbers in win over Hornets
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic entered a stratosphere only occupied by some of the NBA's greatest legends with his performance against the Charlotte Hornets.
Knicks Icon Patrick Ewing Mourns Death of 'Brother' Louis Orr
"I've lost a great friend,'' Ewing wrote on social media of the death of Louis Orr. "Someone who has been in my life since I was 22 years old. We developed a friendship and a brotherhood. ...''
Ex-Heat player Amar'e Stoudemire charged with battery after slapping, punching daugher: police
MIAMI -- Amar'e Stoudemire, the former NBA star who played for the Miami Heat and New York Knicks, was arrested Saturday at his Brickell condo after he was accused of punching and slapping one of his teen daughters and leaving her bloody, according to a police report.Stoudemire, 40, was charged with battery in connection with the domestic violence incident and taken to the city jail before being released on a $1,500 bond, the police report says. It was not immediately clear if a court date has been set yet in the case.Investigators said they saw pictures from the girl's mother...
Ex-Suns All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire Arrested On Misdemeanor Battery Charge
Former Phoenix Suns great Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Sunday morning after receiving his masters degree from the University of Miami. The incident apparently involved one of his daughters.
