Read full article on original website
Related
No Sitcom Nailed Christmas More Perfectly Than “30 Rock”
30 Rock isn’t generally thought of as the quintessential Gen X show, probably because it launched during the ‘00s instead of the ‘90s, as contemporaries of 36-year-old showrunner Tina Fey were aging out of the zeitgeist and into full-blown adulthood. But the clues are all there in her onscreen alter-ego, permanently frazzled TV writer Liz Lemon: her first-gen Star Wars fandom, her girlhood Pete Rose idolatry, her time at college spent listening to the Indigo Girls and protesting apartheid like a good center-left liberal. She’s caught between the promises of second-wave feminism and its sobering lack of rewards, reconciling her passion for a thankless job that may be stealing her best years with her skepticism toward the conventional marriage she can’t help wanting. And there’s no setting better suited to this conflicted standing than the wondrous world of television, a unifying national art form described not inaccurately as “skits mocking our President to fill time between car commercials.” Every broadcast that brings the country Friday night live from New York inevitably turns into a mini-catastrophe which Liz still wouldn’t trade for anything. Elder scribe Rosemary Howard, Liz’s mentor and ghost of loneliness future (played by none other than Princess Leia herself), knows how it is. “Live TV is like sex,” she says. “It’s almost better when everything goes horribly wrong!”
Birthdays should be celebrated and thought of as another year of blessings
Hello! I am Lovina’s daughter Verena. Today (December 10), I turn 25 years old. I used to think a birthday was just another day and another year older. Which is true! But after losing three loved ones within a year, I look at birthdays a little differently. Now I believe that every birthday should be celebrated. It is another year that you had down here on this earth with your loved ones and friends. To me,...
Chasing Catherine Shelton (Part 1)
A journalist finds herself in a game of cat and mouse with a skilled former attorney dogged by mayhem and suspicions of murder. Why do bad things happen to the men in Catherine Shelton’s life? "48 Hours" contributor Jenna Jackson reports.
Hallmark Movies: Must-see holiday TV
The dozens of holiday movies broadcast on the Hallmark Channel this time of year, celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, have made Hallmark the #1 most-watched entertainment cable network in primetime during the holiday season among women 18 and older. What are the qualities of a Hallmark movie that create such a devoted following? Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with actress Lacey Chabert (the Queen of the Hallmark Movie"), Wes Brown (known to fans as one of the "Hunks of Hallmark"), and Holly Robinson Peete (star of the channel's first Kwanzaa movie, "Holiday Heritage").
Faith Salie on Santa's magic
"Sunday Morning" correspondent Faith Salie talks about her visits from Santa Claus through the years, and how even "grown-up kids" can feel the joy he spreads to children - and to all who yearn to believe.
James Corden says saying goodbye to "The Late Late Show" is "terrifying": "Who walks away from such a thing?"
James Corden said his planned departure from his late-night talk show is "terrifying," adding, "who walks away from such a thing?" "It's such a wonderful job. It's the best eight years of my life. It's given me more than I ever could have dreamt it could be," he said Friday on "CBS Mornings."
CBS News
582K+
Followers
75K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0