Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Inspection’ premiere Dec. 23-29

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Inspection” showing Dec. 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Jeremy Pope received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his leading role in “The Inspection”.

In Elegance Bratton’s deeply moving film inspired by his own story, a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside.

But even as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will shape his identity and forever change his life.

In a breathtaking first cinematic starring role, Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor Jeremy Pope is run through an emotional and physical gauntlet as a young man dealing with the intimidation of a sadistic sergeant (Bokeem Woodbine), his desire for a sympathetic superior (Raúl Castillo), and his complicated feelings toward the mother who rejected him (a revelatory Gabrielle Union).

“The Inspection” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Dec. 23-29. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 23, 26 and 27; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28 and 29.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

