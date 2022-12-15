ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBS News Radio

Strategies to combat COVID-19 this holiday season

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dnWth_0jjzijYD00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – As COVID-19 case rates rise in the Bay Area and across the country, it's a good time to think about your own strategies for avoiding the disease this holiday season.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

To answer your questions, KCBS Radio Anchor, Eric Thomas is joined by Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean for Regional Campuses at UCSF , on " Ask An Expert ."

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4

Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV and flu

Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. SF workers protest in day 3 of nationwide Starbucks …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, …
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

What comes next for the most empty downtown in America

SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Ticking Upward in the Bay Area

In many Bay Area counties, COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are up, mirroring some summer surges seen earlier in the pandemic. While the data shows some promise that flu and RSV numbers are plateauing or declining in some places, health officials are still urging precautions to protect against COVID-19, RSV and the flu. With many people already taking off on holiday travels, an infection with any of those three illnesses still has the potential to turn their holiday plans upside down.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
travelawaits.com

9 Unique Food And Dining Experiences I Loved In San Francisco

San Francisco usually makes it onto lists of the “Top 10 Best, Most Exciting, Fun Cities in the World.” While I had flown to this great city by the Bay a few times when I was still working for computer companies in Manila and visited for social events, it was only recently that I got to experience San Francisco’s culinary scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Laid-Off Tech Workers Are Bracing For a Difficult Future

Breakups are never easy—some you see coming a mile away because the signs have been there all along. Others might come as a complete surprise. Sometimes a new person just comes along and turns your life upside down. Either way, what’s true about breakups recently in the Bay Area—where...
STANDARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

A cold weekend in the Bay Area

Morning temperatures are below freezing in many inland cities across the Bay Area. Cold mornings and seasonal mid-day temperatures are in store for the rest of the weekend.
7x7.com

18 Fun Things to Do During Christmas Week (12.19.22)

Ho-ho-holy moly, we cannot believe it’s Christmas. Spread some cheer by singing loud for all to hear at Elf in concert, take a ride with Santa on the Napa Valley Wine Train, spend Christmas Eve in the Fine Arts Museum galleries, BYOB to the Dorian's annual Cab & Slab dinner, take a self-guided tour of the Bay Area's larger-than-life gingerbread houses, and more.
KQED

'This Is Chaos': Hospitalizations Surge Amid Mounting Winter 'Tripledemic'

A “tripledemic” is straining hospitals across the region, from San Francisco to Santa Cruz and Sacramento, with some at — or well above — capacity. Influenza is spreading (PDF), case rates for RSV are still high, and COVID is on the rise, with wastewater data showing a surge as high as last winter’s omicron spike. There's also a shortage of fever-reducing medicine for kids, and doctors and nurses are frantically trying to keep up with crushing patient loads.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area sees strong spike in COVID-19, viral respiratory infections

NOVATO -- As the holidays approach, the nation is seeing a big spike in viral illnesses. California's public health officer says the strongest increase of COVID-19 is happening here in the Bay Area.At Tamalpais Pediatrics, it's an understatement to say that doctors have been busy. They're seeing waves of patients come in with myriad viral illnesses.The Buck family ventured outside of the house for the first time Friday night since the flu swept though their household."It came in with a runny nose then, all of a sudden the next morning, she was throwing up and had diarrhea really bad. Then...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

These Are the Best Places Around the Bay Area for S’Mores

The 1940 film Christmas in July made celebrating the yuletide holiday in the summer a thing. But what about celebrating a little bit of July during the holidays? S’mores are a summertime classic, but the unbeatable combination of marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers can also be a warm and gooey dessert in the colder months. Here are a few SF spots where you can indulge in the ultimate campfire comfort food.
SAN RAMON, CA
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy