Strategies to combat COVID-19 this holiday season

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – As COVID-19 case rates rise in the Bay Area and across the country, it's a good time to think about your own strategies for avoiding the disease this holiday season.

To answer your questions, KCBS Radio Anchor, Eric Thomas is joined by Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean for Regional Campuses at UCSF , on " Ask An Expert ."

