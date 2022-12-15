Read full article on original website
Seattle Officer on Leave Amid Probe Into Alleged Stalking
MONROE, Wash. (AP) — A Seattle police officer is under investigation for using police equipment to stalk a woman he dated, and has been placed on administrative leave, according to police. Records filed in Snohomish County Superior Court show detectives believe there is probable cause that Andrew Swartz committed...
