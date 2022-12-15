Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Public records reveal more on investigation into GIPS board member-elect's residency
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — We’re learning more about the timeline of events surrounding Grand Island Public Schools launching an investigation into the residency of board member-elect Katherine Mauldin. NTV News filed a public records request with GIPS for documents pertaining to the investigation and received those documents Tuesday...
foxnebraska.com
Officials say GI school board candidate is resident as they acknowledge "gray area"
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Officials say a Grand Island school board candidate may fall in a "gray area" but they have determined Katherine Mauldin is a valid candidate, after a review to ensure she meets residency requirements. The Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education had received a complaint...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island City Council votes on police chief, Conestoga Mall redevelopment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The city of Grand Island will soon have a new police chief. Mayor Roger Steele appointed Kevin Denney and the city council voted unanimously Tuesday to bring him on. "The attitude of the police officers is very professional and I just want to commend them...
foxnebraska.com
10 charged in Howard County cockfighting ring
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Ten people have now been charged in connection to an alleged cockfighting ring in Howard County. Martin Montelongo, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Jesus Serrano Sanchez, Victor Mora, Eduardo Alcantar, Ernesto Ceballos Lopez and Jorge Rodriguez – all of Grand Island – are each charged with one count of cockfighting.
foxnebraska.com
KPS set to launch a new 24/7/365 counseling and text therapy service for students
KEARNEY, NEB. — According to a recent study by Mental Health America, over 2.5 million youth in the U.S. have severe depression and nearly 1 in 3 are going without treatment. The stress of classes can take a toll on any student, but help will soon be a quick...
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: Benefits of Xylitol in oral health
KEARNEY, Neb. — We all know Christmas time is a time for eating more sweets and buying candy and gum for stocking stuffers. The Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) said there is a really great product called Xylitol that is found in many of these sweet treats, and it is found to be beneficial to your teeth and gums.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney sees snow, slick conditions on the roads
KEARNEY, NEB. — Last night’s storm left many parts of central Nebraska with slick road conditions. The Nebraska State Patrol tells NTV they are advising drivers to slow down and keep a distance between them and the driver in front of them. “There could be those slick spots...
foxnebraska.com
Crossroads Mission opening doors for those who need shelter from cold temps
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the winter weather continuing to get colder, a local shelter is giving those in need a place to go. Crossroads Mission Avenue in Kearney is opening their doors to anyone who needs an escape from the cold. “You just simply show up, there’s no need...
foxnebraska.com
Brace yourself! Ways to prepare for cold weather conditions
KEARNEY, NEB. — It’s that time of year for shoveling driveways, de-icing sidewalks and driving on snowy roads. While the central Nebraska area hasn’t gotten much snow, we are experiencing very low temperatures. “This time of year there’s always that chance of ice so if there is...
foxnebraska.com
UNK names Ryan Held as new head football coach
KEARNEY, Neb. — Former Nebraska and North Alabama Coach Ryan Held has been hired to lead the Loper Football Program. University of Nebraska at Kearney Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced Tuesday that Held will be formally introduced as the 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference Jan. 3 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island Casino Resort hits jackpot with gaming approval
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Gambling is open for business in Grand Island a couple of days after Christmas. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission (NRGC) has given approval to Grand Island Casino Resort and the temporary facility inside Fonner Park to receive an authorized gaming operators application. The ribbon...
foxnebraska.com
Reminders to keep you from a chaotic Christmas
KEARNEY, Neb. — The holidays are a time when people gather with family, friends and loved ones. However, if proper safety measures and precautions are not taken, it could be a recipe for disaster. Over the last decade, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department has seen a decline in the...
foxnebraska.com
UNK promotes a new Strength and Conditioning Coach
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Nebraska Kearney Athletics announced today that Shane Stock will be the Lopers new Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. The Omaha native begins his new duties on January 3rd and replaces Steve "Sarge" Schulz who is retiring after a distinguished and...
foxnebraska.com
Quick Bites: Christmas Morning French Toast Casserole
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Kaiti George shares a recipe for Christmas morning that the whole family can help with!. 1.Grease a 9 by 13 pan with non-stick cooking spray. 2.Place bread into the pan. 3.In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and brown sugar. Pour...
Comments / 0