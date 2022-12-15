ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, NE

Related
10 charged in Howard County cockfighting ring

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Ten people have now been charged in connection to an alleged cockfighting ring in Howard County. Martin Montelongo, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Jesus Serrano Sanchez, Victor Mora, Eduardo Alcantar, Ernesto Ceballos Lopez and Jorge Rodriguez – all of Grand Island – are each charged with one count of cockfighting.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
Two Rivers: Benefits of Xylitol in oral health

KEARNEY, Neb. — We all know Christmas time is a time for eating more sweets and buying candy and gum for stocking stuffers. The Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) said there is a really great product called Xylitol that is found in many of these sweet treats, and it is found to be beneficial to your teeth and gums.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney sees snow, slick conditions on the roads

KEARNEY, NEB. — Last night’s storm left many parts of central Nebraska with slick road conditions. The Nebraska State Patrol tells NTV they are advising drivers to slow down and keep a distance between them and the driver in front of them. “There could be those slick spots...
KEARNEY, NE
Brace yourself! Ways to prepare for cold weather conditions

KEARNEY, NEB. — It’s that time of year for shoveling driveways, de-icing sidewalks and driving on snowy roads. While the central Nebraska area hasn’t gotten much snow, we are experiencing very low temperatures. “This time of year there’s always that chance of ice so if there is...
NEBRASKA STATE
UNK names Ryan Held as new head football coach

KEARNEY, Neb. — Former Nebraska and North Alabama Coach Ryan Held has been hired to lead the Loper Football Program. University of Nebraska at Kearney Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced Tuesday that Held will be formally introduced as the 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference Jan. 3 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
KEARNEY, NE
Grand Island Casino Resort hits jackpot with gaming approval

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Gambling is open for business in Grand Island a couple of days after Christmas. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission (NRGC) has given approval to Grand Island Casino Resort and the temporary facility inside Fonner Park to receive an authorized gaming operators application. The ribbon...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Reminders to keep you from a chaotic Christmas

KEARNEY, Neb. — The holidays are a time when people gather with family, friends and loved ones. However, if proper safety measures and precautions are not taken, it could be a recipe for disaster. Over the last decade, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department has seen a decline in the...
KEARNEY, NE
UNK promotes a new Strength and Conditioning Coach

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Nebraska Kearney Athletics announced today that Shane Stock will be the Lopers new Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. The Omaha native begins his new duties on January 3rd and replaces Steve "Sarge" Schulz who is retiring after a distinguished and...
KEARNEY, NE
Quick Bites: Christmas Morning French Toast Casserole

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Kaiti George shares a recipe for Christmas morning that the whole family can help with!. 1.Grease a 9 by 13 pan with non-stick cooking spray. 2.Place bread into the pan. 3.In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and brown sugar. Pour...
KEARNEY, NE

