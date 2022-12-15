ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Commissioners tackle internet dead zones

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krVkN_0jjziZfp00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are stepping up to help bring broadband internet access to parts of the county that don’t have it now.

Commissioners are working with both the Eastgate Council of Governments and the non-profit Oakhill Collaborative to determine which areas are in need of improved service. this may include rural areas of the county as well as some in the inner cities.

Boardman sewer line update: What’s next?

“Through our help and Eastgate and the collaborative and Anna Deasantis with our special projects, we are working on that as we speak,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti.

At this point, the agencies have issued what’s called a “request for information” from local townships and cities to determine where service needs to be improved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

WKBN

59K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy