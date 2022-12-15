Commissioners tackle internet dead zones

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are stepping up to help bring broadband internet access to parts of the county that don’t have it now.

Commissioners are working with both the Eastgate Council of Governments and the non-profit Oakhill Collaborative to determine which areas are in need of improved service. this may include rural areas of the county as well as some in the inner cities.

“Through our help and Eastgate and the collaborative and Anna Deasantis with our special projects, we are working on that as we speak,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti.

At this point, the agencies have issued what’s called a “request for information” from local townships and cities to determine where service needs to be improved.

