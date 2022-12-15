Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
White Plains Holiday Market December 9th to 18thBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Related
New Rochelle police officers, Blue Santa hand out presents in New Rochelle
Residents and community members donated toys and games to the police precinct for children in the area.
Patchogue-Medford parents upset they were notified days later that bullets were found at the high school
The district sent out an email notifying them that a foil packet with 19 bullets was found in the vestibule of the high school on Friday morning.
Paterson students open third S.W.A.G. room at school
The room – which is open at School No.10 -- stands for “Students With Academic Goals,” and includes video games, arcade games and other gaming equipment. It also includes lounge areas, TVs and computers.
New Rochelle police and DPW launch catalytic converter tracking program
New Rochelle has been the site of many catalytic converter thefts, with a total of 145 stolen over the past two years.
2 ex-Hudson Valley corrections workers charged in connection to 2020 inmate assault
Ex-corrections officer Taj Everly, of Cortlandt Manor, is accused of assaulting inmate Damian Williams in May.
News 12
‘The fear is at times overwhelming’: Spring Valley woman at a loss with living conditions in condominium
A condo owner in Rockland is fed up with the conditions she's been facing at her building. Spring Valley's Christina Press told News 12 that she and others living in the Holland House condominiums have lost electricity a few times over the past year. “The fear is at times overwhelming,”...
State police: Car flips over onto power lines in Orange County
State police say the gray Toyota crashed into a utility pole and got caught in the falling wires, causing the vehicle to get entangled and flipping upside down.
Suffolk County police thwart cyberscam attempting to steal $9,800 from elderly man
Authorities say an 82-year-old man from Louisiana sent $9,800 to a location in on Union Boulevard in Bay Shore as a part of a cyberscam.
News 12
Scarsdale officer suspended with pay after arrest in Elmsford
A Scarsdale police officer is suspended with pay after he was arrested in Elmsford. Village police say 30-year-old Dante Barrera was charged with second-degree assault for an incident at his home last month. He allegedly hit a 30-year-old woman in the leg with a metal hammer. It's unclear how they...
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
Yonkers PD: 16-year-old involved in crash that killed Sgt. Frank Gauldino in critical condition
On Dec. 1, police say the 16-year-old was speeding on Tuckahoe Avenue eastbound and lost control of the BMW he was driving.
News 12
‘It fell between the cracks.’ Criminal justice expert weighs in on Julie Minogue murder, internal police probe
A nationally known criminal justice expert spoke with News 12 about the murder of a Milford woman and the ongoing questions about if police and the court system could’ve prevented it. Chief Keith Mello announced an officer is now on leave while internal affairs investigates how he handled a complaint by Julie Minogue before death.
‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
Scarsdale police officer suspended with pay after assault charge
Scarsdale Village police say Barrera hit a 30-year-old woman in the leg with a metal hammer.
LIVE ZOOM: Ossining Police Chief Kevin Sylvester
Ossining Police Chief Kevin Sylvester joins News 12 via Zoom to discuss how the winter storm is impacting the Ossining community.
Central Hudson under investigation for alleged mismanagement over billing practices
The Public Service Commission has approved a motion against Central Hudson to determine whether there was mismanagement within the company that led to billing issues.
Police: Man arrested, charged for armed robbery of Main Street store
Poughkeepsie police say just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, the suspect entered the store, took out a knife and demanded money from the store clerk.
News 12
Police: Woodfield Road in West Hempstead closed due to deadly hit-and-run investigation
Nassau police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hempstead. Authorities say the incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. According to detectives, a witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road. As the witness tried to render aid to the individual, a four-door sedan traveling westbound on the road struck the victim and did not stop. Woodfield Road is closed for the investigation.
News 12
Evidence lost in Red Hook NYPD auto pound fire could lead to impact litigation
The NYPD says Monday’s fire at their Erie Basin auto pound in Red Hook damaged evidence dating back 20 to 30 years. According to defense attorney Chris Carrion, this same facility was flooded from Superstorm Sandy, where 5,000 55-gallon cardboard drums with DNA evidence were destroyed. Carrion says that...
News 12
Chabad of Bronxville reopens in time for first night of Hanukkah
The Chabad of Bronxville reopened its doors just in time for the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday. The renamed Chabad Jewish Center on White Plains Road in Eastchester consists of 8,000-square-foot space that was constructed after the remnants of Hurricane Ida inflicted extensive damage on the original building back on September 2021.
Comments / 0