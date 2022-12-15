ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Salem, NY

Scarsdale officer suspended with pay after arrest in Elmsford

A Scarsdale police officer is suspended with pay after he was arrested in Elmsford. Village police say 30-year-old Dante Barrera was charged with second-degree assault for an incident at his home last month. He allegedly hit a 30-year-old woman in the leg with a metal hammer. It's unclear how they...
SCARSDALE, NY
Police: Woodfield Road in West Hempstead closed due to deadly hit-and-run investigation

Nassau police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hempstead. Authorities say the incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. According to detectives, a witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road. As the witness tried to render aid to the individual, a four-door sedan traveling westbound on the road struck the victim and did not stop. Woodfield Road is closed for the investigation.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Chabad of Bronxville reopens in time for first night of Hanukkah

The Chabad of Bronxville reopened its doors just in time for the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday. The renamed Chabad Jewish Center on White Plains Road in Eastchester consists of 8,000-square-foot space that was constructed after the remnants of Hurricane Ida inflicted extensive damage on the original building back on September 2021.
BRONXVILLE, NY

