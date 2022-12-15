ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

KVUE

Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Audit shows city of Austin's weather plans not meeting residents' needs

AUSTIN, Texas - An audit of the City of Austin's cold weather and heat management plans shows the city is not meeting residents' needs. The audit found the city has previously failed to open cold weather shelters when it should have. Specifically, the city didn't open warming shelters on four...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Blue Santa makes an appearance in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Police Department, City Council members, and volunteers distributed gifts to over 155 families. According to the police department, this event was the highlight of their year. They are wishing everyone happy holidays with a special thanks to all those that donated to the program.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Texas Children's Pediatrics expands resources in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Parents and families will have more resources for children's health care in Central Texas starting in the new year. Texas Children's Pediatrics (TCP) is partnering with established practices in the Austin area that are already providing care to residents. Instead of changing or taking over the pre-existing practice, the medical group will add their resources.
AUSTIN, TX
PLANetizen

Austin’s Texas Mall Opens to the Public

The Texas Mall, part of Austin’s Capitol Complex Project, is finally open to the public. Writing in Towers, James Rambin calls it “the crown jewel of this sprawling multi-phase state redevelopment plan, creating a pedestrian-friendly outdoor green space spanning six acres across several blocks on the north side of the Capitol grounds.”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Sidewalks, protected bike lanes now in place on Slaughter Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — Improvements are underway on Slaughter Lane in South Austin. The City's Corridor Program said ADA-compliant sidewalks are now in place, as are protected bike lanes from Cullen Lane to Menchaca Road. The improvement projects are funded by a 2016 mobility bond, but construction started last year.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fatal crash in Georgetown causes closure of SH 29

GEORGETOWN, Texas — First responders responded to a fatal crash in Georgetown Saturday evening. The incident happened on State Highway 29, just west of Wood Ranch Road and Wolf Ranch. Police said State Highway 29 was completely shut down, causing traffic delays. ALSO | One dead, four injured in...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

San Marcos votes to reimplement curfew for kids under 17

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The City of San Marcos is reinstating a curfew for kids. City Council members there voted 5-2 to reimplement an ordinance that had recently expired. It says kids under the age of 17 can't be out overnight. It also says that kids can't be out from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in an effort to keep kids from skipping school.
SAN MARCOS, TX
B93

Only in TX: Come Inside this Whataburger/HEB Convenience Store [VIDEO]

This picture has started to once again make the rounds on social media. It shows a combined Whataburger and H-E-B convenience store in Hutto, Texas, and thanks to TikTok, we get a tour of this convenience store that you will only find in Texas. This store opened back in 2017 I know there are other HEB convenience stores, however, I am not sure if they have Whataburger also on site. Let's take a tour of the HEB convenience store thanks to TikTok user heb_obsessed. Does that make this a Whataheb? LOL.
HUTTO, TX
dailytrib.com

Quest High School student killed in car accident; memorial Dec. 20

A vehicle accident claimed the life of 16-year-old Logan Hanson of Bertram, a student at Quest High School in Burnet. The wreck happened on Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home...
BURNET, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
