Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Related
Pflugerville ISD to weigh possible elementary closures
Six elementary schools are being considered for possible closure: Parmer Lane, River Oaks, Dessau, Spring Hill, Brook Hollow and Pflugerville.
Manor ISD superintendent to leave district
In a Friday announcement, the Manor ISD School Board said the district’s superintendent, Dr. Andre Spencer, would be leaving Dec. 30.
Austin ISD school board selects Matias Segura as new interim superintendent
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD school board voted to appoint Matias Segura as the new interim superintendent for the school district. The vote was unanimous and came late Thursday night followed by applause from the board and meeting attendees. "It’s an honor and a privilege to serve this...
KXAN
Del Valle ISD Announces 3 New Schools In Whisper Valley — An Eco-Friendly Community
The Austin area continues to expand at an ever-rapid pace and more people means a greater need for housing as well as schools. Del Valle ISD has announced three new schools in East Austin’s eco-friendly community Whisper Valley. Dr. Annette Tielle, the superintendent at Del Valle ISD, and Dr....
KVUE
Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
Austin ISD school board denies tax break for semiconductor company NXP with narrow vote
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD school board rejected a tax break for a major semiconductor company Thursday night. After discussing the item, the board struck down the proposal with a narrow vote of 5-4. It was on the agenda for the board's Dec. 15 meeting and was one...
New Belton ISD elementary school to be named after longtime district employee
The James L. Burrell elementary school is currently being built in the northern part of the district at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple, Texas.
fox7austin.com
Audit shows city of Austin's weather plans not meeting residents' needs
AUSTIN, Texas - An audit of the City of Austin's cold weather and heat management plans shows the city is not meeting residents' needs. The audit found the city has previously failed to open cold weather shelters when it should have. Specifically, the city didn't open warming shelters on four...
KVUE
Austin ISD board chooses new interim superintendent
Austin ISD has a new interim superintendent. On Thursday, the board voted to appoint Matias Segura to the position.
Staff member fired after recording device found in Del Valle school bathroom
A "non-teaching" staff member was fired from a Del Valle ISD school after a recording device was found in a faculty bathroom, a district spokesperson told KXAN.
CBS Austin
Blue Santa makes an appearance in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Police Department, City Council members, and volunteers distributed gifts to over 155 families. According to the police department, this event was the highlight of their year. They are wishing everyone happy holidays with a special thanks to all those that donated to the program.
Burnet CISD confirms student died in Wednesday car crash
“We want to help our students and staff deal with and process through their emotions,” the statement said.
Hays County coalition says no to proposed 5,000 seat concert venue
A spokesperson with Blizexas says the company is aware of the opposition from neighbors and "plans to continue working with the community to discuss concerns and craft solutions."
Texas Children's Pediatrics expands resources in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Parents and families will have more resources for children's health care in Central Texas starting in the new year. Texas Children's Pediatrics (TCP) is partnering with established practices in the Austin area that are already providing care to residents. Instead of changing or taking over the pre-existing practice, the medical group will add their resources.
PLANetizen
Austin’s Texas Mall Opens to the Public
The Texas Mall, part of Austin’s Capitol Complex Project, is finally open to the public. Writing in Towers, James Rambin calls it “the crown jewel of this sprawling multi-phase state redevelopment plan, creating a pedestrian-friendly outdoor green space spanning six acres across several blocks on the north side of the Capitol grounds.”
Sidewalks, protected bike lanes now in place on Slaughter Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — Improvements are underway on Slaughter Lane in South Austin. The City's Corridor Program said ADA-compliant sidewalks are now in place, as are protected bike lanes from Cullen Lane to Menchaca Road. The improvement projects are funded by a 2016 mobility bond, but construction started last year.
CBS Austin
Fatal crash in Georgetown causes closure of SH 29
GEORGETOWN, Texas — First responders responded to a fatal crash in Georgetown Saturday evening. The incident happened on State Highway 29, just west of Wood Ranch Road and Wolf Ranch. Police said State Highway 29 was completely shut down, causing traffic delays. ALSO | One dead, four injured in...
San Marcos votes to reimplement curfew for kids under 17
SAN MARCOS, Texas — The City of San Marcos is reinstating a curfew for kids. City Council members there voted 5-2 to reimplement an ordinance that had recently expired. It says kids under the age of 17 can't be out overnight. It also says that kids can't be out from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in an effort to keep kids from skipping school.
Only in TX: Come Inside this Whataburger/HEB Convenience Store [VIDEO]
This picture has started to once again make the rounds on social media. It shows a combined Whataburger and H-E-B convenience store in Hutto, Texas, and thanks to TikTok, we get a tour of this convenience store that you will only find in Texas. This store opened back in 2017 I know there are other HEB convenience stores, however, I am not sure if they have Whataburger also on site. Let's take a tour of the HEB convenience store thanks to TikTok user heb_obsessed. Does that make this a Whataheb? LOL.
dailytrib.com
Quest High School student killed in car accident; memorial Dec. 20
A vehicle accident claimed the life of 16-year-old Logan Hanson of Bertram, a student at Quest High School in Burnet. The wreck happened on Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14. A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home...
KVUE
Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 8