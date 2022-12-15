Read full article on original website
Crop disease in Salinas Valley causing lettuce prices to rise in Bay Area
"You kind of have to wonder, is global warming playing a role in this?"
Phil’s Fish Market is gone from Moss Landing, and Phil DiGirolamo is happy.
It’s a Friday afternoon and the dining room is in motion. Guests find tables as others leave, amounting to a full house over an extended lunch rush. Outside people follow GPS beacons, their cell phones leading them around the corner toward the restaurant entrance. Meanwhile, an SUV rolls carefully...
Found Treasure: Lola’s Kusina Lumpia
December 16, 2022 – It’s a spot that hasn’t changed much since its inception, which offers a big reason why it remains such a refreshing change from most every other eatery in the area. Lola’s Kusina is overflowing with authentic Filipino dishes like fried milkfish, lechon cooked...
Wood-fired pizza restaurant opens doors in watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A new wood-fired pizza restaurant recently opened in the East Lake Village Shopping Center. Sandwiched between the Villager bar and Carmona’s BBQ and Catering, Uncie Ro’s is the latest addition to the busy center. “We’re just happy to be able to open our doors to Watsonville,” owner...
Unique Snacks, Drinks, & Treats at the Gilroy Premium Outlets
The Gilroy Premium Outlets provide not only find some fantastic deals—with amazing discounts from 25-65%—but also some unique and fun snacks. You can spend hours exploring over 145 stores. If you end up shopping until you’re about to drop, don’t worry! You can refuel with a unique and tasty snack at one of the convenient snack spots located in Gilroy Premium Outlets. Whether you’re craving an oolong tea, a smoothie, some (garlic!) ice cream, or some freshly-made organic popcorn, you’ll find fun places for delicious snacks, drinks, and treats!
Don Christopher sidebar: Garlic Festival co-founder shaped famous food event
The festival has raised more than $12 million to fund school programs and nonprofit organizations. Thanks to Don Christopher’s co-founding the Gilroy Garlic Festival 44 years ago, the world came to know South Valley as the location for America’s most famous food festival. Many Americans in the 20th...
Wetlands Watch offering free shade trees to residents, businesses
In 2017, Watsonville Wetlands Watch (WWW) and the City of Watsonville received a joint grant from the California Department of Fire and Forestry and the California Climate Investment Program. This boost of funding helped form WWW’s Forest and Climate Resiliency program, kickstarting a citywide tree planting effort. As of...
Hang out with hordes of monarchs in Butterfly Town, USA | Bartell's Backroads
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — There are a number of reasons to visit the coastal town of Pacific Grove in the winter. It has beautiful views, the temperature is comfortable, and it is welcoming to visitors. In fact, winter is when Pacific Grove’s visitor count is at its highest.
Mostly Quiet Into The Holidays
The weather pattern will remain fairly quiet for the next week or two. High pressure generally dominates the West Coast with weak systems passing by to the north and south. We’ll remain in weak northwest flow through Monday with a slightly cool air mass in place. It will be more noticeable at night with lows running around 7ºF below normal. Highs will be closer to normal, but still cool for this time of year. A weak system will pass by on Tuesday which will bring clouds and maybe a few sprinkles. Then the ridge builds back in with warmer, more seasonable weather through Friday. Another weak system will then pass by with an uptick in clouds and maybe a few sprinkles before things level off for the holiday next weekend.
The second life of Rosemary Chalmers: A local media personality looks beyond KSCO
After KSCO announced that it was laying off its staff and ending live local programming, Rosemary Chalmers, one of the Santa Cruz radio station's most high-profile on-air hosts took a deep breath and decided to branch off into a new media entity.
97-year-old Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto closes again
"I'm so sorry I couldn't bring happier news."
Baekjeong Is Opening in the South Bay
The Korean barbecue chain will join the Westfield Valley Fair mall food court alongside Bamboo Sushi, Bazille, Eataly, Mastro's steakhouse and seafood, and Ramen Nago, to name a few.
After fire, beloved South Bay restaurant reopens in new location
CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
$11 for a head of California lettuce? Here’s what’s behind the shortage causing ‘outrageous’ prices
Don’t look now — the price of lettuce is soaring across the Bay Area. It’s $5.99 for a head of romaine at Country Sun Natural Foods in Palo Alto. Nearly $10 for little gem lettuce at Draeger’s Market in Los Altos. And a whopping $10.99 for iceberg at Piedmont Grocery in Oakland.
Editorial: San Jose ‘landmark’ is a waste of time and money
For decades San Jose has tried to find its identity through an iconic landmark. The latest quest is an art installation called Breeze of Innovation, culled from nearly 1,000 international submissions. The 500 flexible, 200-foot rods are designed to sway in the wind and light up the sky at night....
Get Lost In San Jose’s Massive Christmas Light Maze
When it comes to holiday light displays in the Bay Area, it’s hard to beat this enormous Christmas maze and ice skating rink in San Jose. Enchant is taking place now through January 1st at PayPal Park, and it’s the place to be if you (like us) have caught an extreme case of holiday cheer. Enchant is essentially a massive glittering winter wonderland rife with photo opportunities and fun activities. Explore a giant glowing light maze with larger-than-life reindeer, a 100-foot Christmas tree, and endless interactive elements. Guests can pick up a Maze Passport and look for all 9 reindeer...
Redwood City Man Turns Home Into a Christmas Wonderland
A Redwood City man is spreading holiday cheer by turning his childhood home into a Christmas wonderland, with tens of thousands of lights and raising money for a good cause at the same time. Steven Foster has been transforming his mom’s front yard, located on Topaz Street, into a menagerie...
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
2 transients die in South Bay amid cold weather
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The extreme cold temperatures here in the Bay Area are now leading to devastating consequences. Santa Clara officials are investigating two deaths and possibly a third, which officials say are related to cold exposure. Two of the victims were transient residents of San Jose. This is how county officials are […]
