Atlas Obscura
House of Wills
This 124-year-old, 50,000-square-foot Gothic-style building only showcases a small part of Cleveland’s rich and diverse history. Built in 1898 and opened in 1900, the 42-room structure originally served as a clubhouse for the German Society where the Cleveland Gesangverein, a singing group, would perform for the next 14 years. The building was then converted into a hospital for Hungarian immigrants. After that, it housed the Cleveland Hebrew Institute for 18 years. Allegedly, the lower level was a meeting spot for predominant Freemasons and was a speakeasy during Prohibition.
Disabled Man Becomes Instant Millionaire After Selling Rare Family Heirloom
Photo byImage Credit: Hannah Busing via UnsplashonUnsplash. A California man received the gift of a lifetime after discovering that a family heirloom held more value than he could have ever imagined.
Atlas Obscura
9 Winter Traditions You Might Not Have Heard Of
There is perhaps no better way to celebrate the holiday season than by partaking in some of the many winter celebrations that take place around the world. While some of these traditions are widely known, others remain smaller local customs. These little-known celebrations of history and heritage offer a glimpse into vibrant cultures and communities.
