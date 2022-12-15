Steelers Injuries-Pickett limited, 4 other starters did not go

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a limited participant in practice again as he attempts to return after going into concussion protocol on Sunday.

Both Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky were sharing reps again at practice with Pickett limited.

“For us, business as usual,” said Steelers center Mason Cole. “Both of those guys can operate this offense at a high level. We got confidence in whoever is back there. For us, it’s business as usual.”

The good news from practice on Thursday-corner Cam Sutton went from limited with a stinger to full and Najee Harris (hip) did not practice Wednesday but was full on Thursday.

A pair who were full on Wednesday did not practice Thursday-defensive back Josh Jackson (ankle) and receiver Diontae Johnson (hip). Cam Heyward was given the day off.

Three starters have missed all week-tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot), LB Myles Jack (groin) and DL Larry Ogunjobi (toe).

The final practice of the week on Friday, obviously, will be a big day for all injured including Pickett, who will need to go through a full practice before being cleared to play.