These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession
With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
Business Insider
A financial coach shares 9 ways to earn $8,000 a month in passive income to prepare for a recession, inflation, or layoffs
Lisa Andrea launched a financial blog in 2021 and consistently books $8,000 in monthly revenue. Now might feel like a scary time to invest, but it's a great time to get your financial strategy in place, she said. Andrea outlines 9 of the easiest ways to earn passive income, including...
3 reasons why the US labor shortage may never be solved
Labor shortages have become a fact of life for the labor market, and the things that could fix them aren't happening.
BBC
'I quit my job rather than go back to the office'
In June Elon Musk told his staff at Tesla that he wanted them to come back to the office. Those who do not return should "pretend to work elsewhere", he tweeted. Mr Musk is not the only boss to tell his workers to come back to the workplace, and in many cases some have decided to leave their jobs rather than return to a five-day week in the office.
Housing slump likely to continue but some see hopeful signs ahead
Mortgage rates have ticked down recently, but are still up dramatically from a year ago thanks to the surge in long-term bond yields as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
3 money lessons from making $8 an hour as a teenager that I still use in my 30s
In my 20s, I picked up some bad financial habits. But in my 30s, I'm going back to useful lessons from my first job to get things under control.
Don’t Forget to Make This Smart Investing Move Before the End of the Year
Between travel, holiday shopping, charitable contributions and taking care of other year-end tasks, your December checklist is probably getting long. But there’s one more item to add to your to-dos that can make a big difference for your investments and potentially your next tax bill: rebalancing your investment portfolio.
22 WSBT
Spending on goods slows as inflation takes bite out of budgets
WASHINGTON (TND) — Americans pulled back their spending on goods last month as manufacturing also weakened in possible signs of a slowing economy feeling the effects of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to ease inflation. Retail sales had the biggest month-to-month drop this year with a .6% decline from...
TechCrunch
With IT spending forecast to rise in 2023, what does it mean for startups?
Companies recognize that they must keep one eye on the future and that innovation tends to happen at new companies, not those supposedly trusty older ones. Sure, the tried and true may have solid balance sheets, but they also perhaps stagnated in the idea department sometime around 2012. CIOs need...
Millennials’ average net worth: How the nation’s largest working generation stacks up against the rest
Many millennials are in their peak earning and wealth-building years. Here’s a look at the obstacles they face, plus expert advice for growing their net worth.
Self-driving trucking firm TuSimple appoints CFO, reconstitutes audit panel
(Reuters) - TuSimple Holdings Inc appointed interim financial chief Eric Tapia on a permanent basis and reconstituted its audit committee, the self-driving trucking firm said on Friday, weeks after an internal probe revealed links to a China-backed firm.
Trimming the fat: Inflation finally hitting profit margins
Corporate profits have withstood raging inflation over much of the last year, but those good times may be ending.
BBC
Skilled tech workers snapped up despite downturn
Jaydeep Vacchani, a software developer in Toronto, began to hunt for a new job just as the surge of layoffs in the technology sector spread across the world. Mr Vacchani found that his expertise in automation and cloud technology was in demand, and in October he had five interviews on the go.
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Put Some of My Retirement Funds Into an Annuity?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses the next most common retirement question: Is it smart to guarantee some of my retirement income by putting a portion of my funds into an income annuity?
