BBC

'I quit my job rather than go back to the office'

In June Elon Musk told his staff at Tesla that he wanted them to come back to the office. Those who do not return should "pretend to work elsewhere", he tweeted. Mr Musk is not the only boss to tell his workers to come back to the workplace, and in many cases some have decided to leave their jobs rather than return to a five-day week in the office.
22 WSBT

Spending on goods slows as inflation takes bite out of budgets

WASHINGTON (TND) — Americans pulled back their spending on goods last month as manufacturing also weakened in possible signs of a slowing economy feeling the effects of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to ease inflation. Retail sales had the biggest month-to-month drop this year with a .6% decline from...
WASHINGTON STATE
TechCrunch

With IT spending forecast to rise in 2023, what does it mean for startups?

Companies recognize that they must keep one eye on the future and that innovation tends to happen at new companies, not those supposedly trusty older ones. Sure, the tried and true may have solid balance sheets, but they also perhaps stagnated in the idea department sometime around 2012. CIOs need...
BBC

Skilled tech workers snapped up despite downturn

Jaydeep Vacchani, a software developer in Toronto, began to hunt for a new job just as the surge of layoffs in the technology sector spread across the world. Mr Vacchani found that his expertise in automation and cloud technology was in demand, and in October he had five interviews on the go.
CALIFORNIA STATE

