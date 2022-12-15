ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Park Avenue in Hattiesburg to close for construction

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ch2fq_0jjzfrgg00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Park Avenue in Hattiesburg will close for construction beginning on Monday, December 19.

City officials said the road will be closed in and around Kamper Park and the Water Billing Office. New access points will be available for the Water Billing Office and the tennis/pickleball courts.

How gas prices have changed in Hattiesburg in the last week

A new access road off of South 19th Avenue will allow visitors to walk into the Water Billing Office. The entrance is closest to the Hardy Street intersection of South 19th Avenue.

The access the Water Billing Office by drive-thru only, visitors can take the access road constructed on the south side of the building from South 29th Avenue.

A new parking area was constructed on both sides of the tennis/pickleball courts at Kamper Park. They are accessible from South 19th Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Upqkm_0jjzfrgg00
(Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

The changes will go into effect on Monday. New signage will be in place to help direct drivers through the area.

