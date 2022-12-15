Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Community College Announces New Staff, Promotion
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announces the addition of two new staff members and a promotion. Cody Johnson joins BCC as Special Programs Coordinator, Digital Technologies Coach. Johnson was hired through the Supporting Urgent Community College Equity through Student Services (SUCCESS) program. Originally from Stamford, Vt., he...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Refining Designation for Snow Removal on Private Ways
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After the City Council approved a number of private ways for plowing, councilors are looking into a formal process for the designation. The Public Works and Utilities subcommittee earlier this week mapped out a timeline for creating an ordinance to designate streets for snow removal. Though the matter was tabled at this meeting, it expects to have it completed and ordained by March in advance of the 2023 winter season.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Historical Society Elects Board of Directors and Officers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Berkshire County Historical Society held its annual meeting at the Country Club of Pittsfield. Election of board members and officers for 2023, a review of 2022 activities, and readings by current Melville Fellows were part of the meeting. Board Members and...
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Looking for New District Office Space
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Offices for the Hoosac Valley Regional School District, currently at the former Cheshire Elementary School, will have to find a new home once its lease expires. After agreeing to a one-year renewal earlier this year, the town has decided not to renew the lease with the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Building Needs Panel Looks to Restructuring
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Superintendent of Schools Joseph Curtis wants to extend the districtwide restructuring study's request for quotes (RFQ) timeline after garnering no response. He reported this at the second reconvened meeting of the School Building Needs Commission last week. There was not a quorum and the panel was...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Sees 3rd Quarter ARPA Spending
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — About $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act expenditures were made from July to September, with 59 percent going toward infrastructure projects. The second largest area of spending, 32 percent, addressed negative economic impacts. Special project co-manager Gina Armstrong reported to the City Council this week...
iBerkshires.com
North Berkshire Lights Menorahs to Mark Festival of Lights
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town marked the beginning of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, on Sunday evening with the lighting of its first menorah. Installed next to the Christmas tree on the lawn of the Williams Inn, the menorah was sponsored by the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce and celebrated by Rabbis Rachel Barenblat and Seth Wax, chaplain at Williams College. The Williams Inn offered hot cocoa to keep everyone warm.
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock's Art Receives Superintendent's Academic Award
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A common lament on municipal committees the last couple of years has been members' frustration with virtual meeting formats. But "Zooming" had at least one advantage for Mount Greylock Superintendent Jake McCandless on last week. "I can assure you that the superintendent of your school district,...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Everett Wrestlers Fourth at Holyoke Tourney
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Diego Cruz and Tyler Candelari took individual championships Saturday to lead the Mount Everett wrestling team to a fourth-place finish at the Knighthawk Class. At 106 pounds, Cruz pinned Joshua Neal of North Middlesex in the first minute of their title bout to wrap up a...
iBerkshires.com
Ventfort Hall Puppeteer to Present 'The Very Last Christmas Present'
LENOX, Mass. — Puppeteer Carl Sprague will return to Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum in Lenox with "The Very Late Christmas Present" for two holiday vacation week marionette performances. The dates and times are Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 30 both at 3:30 pm. The audiences...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Boys Improve to 2-0
DALTON, Mass. -- Brody Calvert scored 31 points Sunday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 76-44 win over Cape Cod Academy. Calvert scored 13 points in the third quarter, when Wahconah outscored the Seahawks, 21-5, to open an 18-point lead. Pat McLaughlin scored 15. Lucas Pickard and...
iBerkshires.com
Shakespeare & Company Announces Cast for 'Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley'
Photo Caption: Casting has been announced for Shakespeare & Company's staged reading of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Directed by Ariel Bock, this performance will feature Logan Slater (Arthur de Bourgh), Caroline Fairweather (Mary Bennet), Cate Alston (Elizabeth Darcy), Marcus Kearns (Fitzwilliam Darcy), Madeleine Rose Maggio (Jane Bingley), Devante Owens (Charles Bingley), Sandra Seoane-Seri (Lydia Wickham), and Claire F. Martin (Anne De Bourgh).
iBerkshires.com
Reserve Sparks Spartans in Win for 2-0 Start
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Sam Yeung scored just six points for the Monument Mountain boys basketball team on Saturday. But he made a big impact on the Spartans’ 73-67 win over Cape Cod Academy. Yeung came off the bench in the third quarter and drove the baseline for...
Comments / 0