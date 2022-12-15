ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Soul opens second location with help from Motor City Match

By Randiah Camille Green
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zN2si_0jjzfQ3B00
Detroit Soul co-owners and brothers Samuel Van Buren and Jerome Brown

Popular soul food joint Detroit Soul has a new location in Jefferson Chalmers.

It’s the second outpost for the restaurant owned by brothers Samuel Van Buren and Jerome Brown. While the first Detroit Soul location — which opened in 2015 on E. Eight Mile Road — focuses on takeout and catering, the new spot has more space for dine-in customers.

The farm-to-table eatery adds a healthy spin to classic soul food and 90% of its ingredients are sourced locally.

“This whole idea of sourcing food for urban communities ties into our commitment to help our community eat healthy,” Van Buren said in a media release. “We want to encourage people to eat well by eating better. Many of these areas have poor health because there is a lack of healthy food options. Detroit Soul brings this healthier twist to soul food, utilizing ingredients that are better for you and less harmful to your health.”

In true Detroit fashion, the brothers made the opening a whole affair with a ticketed preview gala in November and ribbon-cutting with Mayor Mike Duggan, before officially opening to the public on Dec. 14.

Brown and Van Buren received a $60,000 grant from Motor City Match to help open the new spot inside the historic Kresge Building Department Store at 14300 E. Jefferson Ave.

They also worked with nonprofit organization Jefferson East Inc. to host public engagement sessions in the neighborhood and found that residents wanted family-friendly dine-in options and businesses that would hire from within the community. So Detroit Soul did just that — all the employees at the new restaurant are Detroiters.

“In opening the location of this soul food restaurant, we aspire to build more community, economic growth, and employment within the area,” Brown said in the release. “We hope our restaurant will become that third place that you can come – whether you’re a janitor or CEO – and band together as equals while enjoying nostalgic food and conversations.”

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Local brothers craft the Detroit Menorah 12 years ago

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Menorah overlooks Campus Martius as Hanukkah begins. It stands as a symbol of hope at 26 feet tall and weighing 4,000 pounds. "The Menorah tells us all that you and your soul have a hidden power… a hidden candle, and you can light that candle and warm up someone else's heart."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit

The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Breathes Renewed Life Into Cultural Kwanzaa Celebration

Rendering of the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara. Photo courtesy of the City of Detroit. There’s a lot to celebrate this year as 2022 draws to a close. Before the new tides of 2023 come, however, the Kwanzaa holiday is soon approaching with big festivities planned for the city of Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement

In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
DETROIT, MI
Z1079

Detroit Residents Ban Together To Oppose Concrete Crushing Facility

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Residents from Detroit’s Core City neighborhood are banding together to oppose a planned concrete crushing facility. According to Michigan Radio, residents of Core City believe that building the “heavy industrial site” in the neighborhood could be...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Vandals target Eastpointe pregnancy clinic, board member home

Pregnancy Aid Detroit, a clinic in Eastpointe, was the victim of vandalism early Saturday morning, along with a board member's home in Grosse Pointe Woods. The attackers spray-painted abortion-rights messages on the buildings and broke windows on the board member's home, the nonprofit group said. This attack is similar to other incidents that have occurred in Michigan and across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and may be connected...
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Oakland Press

Local dance company brings ‘Hope’ to metro Detroit

Acclaimed dancer and choreographer Hope Boykin, who just wrapped her 20th and final year with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York, spent nearly two weeks as a guest choreographer for Eisenhower Dance Detroit this month. The Bloomfield Hills dance company, now entering its 32nd season, commissioned Boykin...
DETROIT, MI
Kristen Walters

Popular local food chain opens new location in Michigan

A growing artisan food chain that got its start more than 25 years ago in Detroit just opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the growing artisan food chain Avalon International Breads will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest cafe, Avalon Corner Cafe, in Royal Oak.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

You have to see the seafood platters at this restaurant in Westland!

Want to escape this cold weather and sit by the water, under the sun, enjoying some nice seafood? Well, we can’t change mother nature, but there is a local place you can go that specializes in seafood boils. Whether slathered in a delicious, buttery sauce, or deep fried with a side of fries, they are dishing up some amazing seafood dishes at Crab Kitchen in Westland.
WESTLAND, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Muffled sound of death knell for a once real newspaper

Dec. 18, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. More sad news for a once high-quality community newspaper after the talented journalists, editors and photographers who for years have given their lifeblood and energy to keep it alive learned newspaper goliath Gannett has stopped printing papers in six area communities. Gannett, a Virginia based...
PLYMOUTH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
608
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy