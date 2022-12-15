Read full article on original website
After 20 years, Mosquito Lake marina under new ownership
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – In August, we brought you a story about plans to rebuild the marina at Mosquito Lake. Today, the previous owners found out they will no longer be owning the marina. For 20 years, Joe and Kathy Sofchek have operated the marina. We spoke with...
Trumbull health department issues holiday virus advisory
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District issued an advisory Friday laying out some suggested guidelines for holiday gatherings. They are “strongly” urging residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. They are also asking anyone who is COVID-positive or has COVID...
Pa. gelato business to expand into Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little scoop of happiness is coming to Youngstown. A local YSU student is opening his third gelato shop inside Penguin City. “Yes, uh, craziness,” that’s how Alex Papa describes his decision to open two gelato shops in three years. Like many college students, Papa spends his time juggling classes, extracurriculars and a job. His job just so happens to be running a full-time business – Papa Gelateria.
Local school partners with sheriff to provide policing services
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Newton Falls Schools announced that the school will be providing a school resource officer and police presence on the school campus through the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department. Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher said on Facebook that this decision is happening in spite of that fact that...
YPD officer doesn’t just catch criminals — he catches dogs, also
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Like any cop about to start his shift, city police officer Jason Sletvold checks his gear. He has his vest, radio and body cam. He has his gun, extra ammo, chemical spray and stun gun. He has his handcuffs and water. He has dog treats and bite gloves.
Crews on scene for reignited house fire on Youngstown’s South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire on the South Side of Youngstown that reignited. It happened on the 400 block of West Marion Avenue. According to a neighbor, the fire started around 9:30 a.m. Injuries are unknown at this time. The...
Man charged with flying plane too low over YSU game arrested
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been arrested after he was charged for flying his plane too low over a YSU game. Christopher Wilkinson, 33, is charged with disorderly conduct and inducing panic. A bench warrant was issued early in November after Wilkinson failed to appear in municipal...
Couple graduates from YSU together
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony took place Sunday at the Beeghly Center. Around 700 students received their diplomas. For two of those graduates, it’s been a long time coming. Marco and Anna Ramunno are husband and wife with two little girls.
Autism Society passes out gifts to Valley families
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley passed out 24 gifts to families Sunday afternoon. These gifts go to children with who have autism. The gifts they receive are specially chosen to help the child with learning and any sensory sensitivities they might have. Children...
Last-minute market benefits local nonprofit group
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Last-minute holiday shoppers grabbed some unique gifts Saturday afternoon. Artists of the Rust Belt held a holiday market at the B&O Station in Youngstown. About 40 artists are selling jewelry, paintings and homemade soaps. There’s even baked goods and a holiday bar available.. Admission...
Case takes turn for East Liverpool man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A lot has happened over the past several months in the case of an East Liverpool man who is charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. It looked as though a plea agreement would be forthcoming several months ago for Kenneth Thomas, but the case has moved forward and a trial is pending in March 2023.
Hundreds of bags of food given out to families in need
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Families in Youngstown got a little extra help for Christmas. The Spanish Evangelical Church gave away hundreds of bags of food Saturday afternoon. Dozens of cars lined Keystone Street waiting for the giveaway. Each family got 8 bags of food with produce, bread, desserts and...
Gardners supply Christmas spirit to students in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at the Leonard Kirtz School (LKS) in Austintown received a holiday gift Friday. It’s a gesture of thanks from the Community Garden Club. Club members brought poinsettias to give to each student at the school. The garden club keeps some of its plants in the school’s greenhouse.
Semi rollover on I-80 in Mercer County
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN)- A semi rollover accident happened on I-80 in Mercer County Friday morning. Troopers were called to mile marker 5 near the Sharon-Hermitage exit around 7:30 a.m. PSP said that the semi went off the roadway, so roads are not closed at this time. No information on...
Crash closes Route 46 in Trumbull County
HOWLAND, Twp. Ohio (WKBN)- Multiple accidents temporarily shut down Route 46 in Howland Friday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol was first called to a three vehicle crash on Route 46 near Squires Lane shortly before 8 a.m. As a result, the area is closed. OSP said that one person was...
Man indicted on third federal drug charge after traffic stop in Trumbull County
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who has been convicted twice in federal court on drug charges now faces an indictment in a third drug case. A grand jury in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio Thursday indicted Patrick Omeara, 55, on two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Man struck by vehicle dies in Sharon
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharpsville man has passed away after being struck by a vehicle in Sharon Thursday. According to his obituary, Donald Sebastian died Thursday at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. He was hit by a vehicle on his way to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sharon.
Campbell community gathers for Christmas Fest
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Campbell brought the Holiday Spirit for its annual Christmas Fest on Saturday. This was the second Christmas Festival at Roosevelt Park. Mayor Bryan Tedesco took part in the parade with Santa, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. There was a lighting of...
Police: Video released in shooting that killed Girard man at Sheetz in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- Video has been released by the Columbus Police Department of the shooting that killed Girard man Kevin Sobnosky on October 30 in a Columbus Sheetz parking lot. Video shows a suspect in a white hoodie getting into a black vehicle that then backs out and drives past...
Families gather for holiday fun at Wick Park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The annual Community Christmas Party took place Saturday at Wick Park. This was the sixth Community Christmas. It was orchestrated by the nonprofit Organization Safe Zones. Youngstown families were invited inside the pavilion for holiday fun. All kinds of toys were given away to kids....
