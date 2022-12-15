Pat Freiermuth, Myles Jack, Larry Ogunjobi remain out at Steelers practice

Cameron Sutton and Najee Harris returned to Pittsburgh Steelers practice Thursday, but Myles Jack, Pat Freiermuth and Larry Ogunjobi remained out.

Starters at cornerback and running back, respectively, Sutton (neck/stinger) and Harris (hip) were upgraded after Wednesday when Sutton was listed as limited on the league-mandated injury report and Harris did not practice. Neither is expected to miss Sunday’s game at the Carolina Panthers.

The status of Jack, an inside linebacker, is far less clear. He has missed both practices this week because of a groin injury. So has Freiermuth (foot) and Ogunjobi (toe), though Ogunjobi in recent weeks has been a regular on the injury report and has not missed a game. Freiermuth has missed one game because of injury during each of his first two NFL seasons.

In addition to receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), another new name on Thursday’s injury report was reserve defensive back Josh Jackson, who sat out because of an ankle ailment.