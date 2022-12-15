ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 people charged, 1 with attempted murder, in shooting at Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Northlake Mall that sent two people to the hospital on Thursday. Xavior Grant Alexander, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Jadah Van Williams, 21, has been charged with assault, and a 17-year-old has been charged with assault following Thursday’s mall chaos, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
N.C. deputy hit, killed by vehicle while investigating robbery

2,600 Charlotte families to benefit from The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution. Families were able to sign their children up for the toy drive back in September. Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officials said he died out of sight...
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
Deputies make arrest in Facebook Marketplace scam

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Buyer beware, holiday season scams are underway. Experts are warning consumers about Facebook Marketplace, which can lure people in with great deals -- but sometimes items can turn out to be fake. “If somebody asks you for money upfront or ask you for any of...
Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

You've got to see it to believe it. Then, try to unsee it. Witness recounts Northlake Mall shooting, ensuing fear. One woman who was at the Northlake Mall when the shooting happened had previously avoided malls because of similar situations. Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in...
Efforts to educate people on the dangerous truth of fentanyl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the last week, we've seen two separate incidents involving fentanyl hit the Charlotte area. A one-year-old in Mooresville almost died from the drug and two people were arrested and charged in Gaston County after a girl died from an overdose in September. It's a problem...
'Everybody’s friend' | Kaleb Robinson remembers his late partner, Jason Shuping, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Concord 2 years ago

CONCORD, N.C. — Two years since Concord Police Department officer Jason Shuping was killed in the line of duty, his then-partner Kaleb Robinson is reflecting on the 2020 shooting. "It's surreal," Robinson, now with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, told WCNC Charlotte's Chloe Leshner Friday on the...
