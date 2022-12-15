Read full article on original website
TSA Discover Homemade Gun During Search At Maine Airport
Just like Santa, this is the busiest time of the year for our TSA security workers. Between a few days before Thanksgiving and a few days after New Years, they are slammed. Not only are they dealing with people who are traveling for work, they are dealing with millions more (nationwide) who are traveling to spend the Holidays with family.
Police Investigating Shooting In Hallowell, Maine
According to a report on the WABI website, police are investigating a shooting in Hallowell. The incident reportedly happened at the end of Second Street and it appears the suspect is known by the victim. As a result, police do not believe there is a danger to the public. There...
Maine post office workers protest working conditions
PORTLAND, Maine — More than two dozen people gathered outside the Portland Post Office on Forest Avenue Sunday morning. Standing among the snow and traffic, they held signs demanding their employer hire more staff. "We are severely short-staffed... a lot of carriers are very upset," Mark Seitz, who has...
WGME
Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail
GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
WMTW
Watermain break forces road closure in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Part of East Avenue in Lewiston is closed due to a large watermain break. According to the Lewiston Police Department, the road is closed at Janelle Street, near Lewiston High School. Crew hope to have to road reopened by Sunday afternoon.
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
themainewire.com
Public School Worker Who Began Secret Gender Transition on 13-Year-Old Maine Girl Has Conditional License
A public school worker at Great Salt Bay Community School who coached a 13-year-old girl into a gender transition without telling her parents has only a conditional license to practice social work in Maine, The Maine Wire has learned. Amber Lavigne, the mother of the young girl, revealed at a...
WMTW
Lewiston police searching for missing man
LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston are searching for a missing man. Abdullahi Abdi, 21, was last seen Friday afternoon on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston. Police say the car he was driving was abandoned and located on Route 126 in Wales Saturday afternoon. According to the agency, Abdi has...
Remember When ‘The Price Is Right’ Gave Away Trips to Maine and New Hampshire?
I've been watching The Price is Right for as long as I can remember and in all that time, I've never seen any trips to Maine or New Hampshire offered until recently. Here are two examples of trips offered that were kind of a bust for the winners. A Trip...
NECN
‘Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Wanted for Maine Killing Arrested
Maine State Police say they have arrested a man who was considered "armed and dangerous" and was wanted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old woman in Lewiston last weekend. Eddie Massie, 40, of Lewiston, was arrested early Thursday morning at an address on Allen Pond Road in Greene,...
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
mainebiz.biz
Bull Moose to close Sanford store, start new chapter in Biddeford
Bullish on Biddeford, Bull Moose will bring new life into a storefront formerly occupied by a bookstore that went out of business in 2020. The music and entertainment retailer plans to close its location on Main Street in Sanford and relocate to 403 Mariner Way, at the former home of Nubble Books. The bookstore closed in July 2020 after 20 years in business, blaming a 10-week shutdown at the start of COVID.
Down East
These Are A Few of Maine Makers’ Favorite Things
The object: Steve and Mark Ferguson remember that their father’s Hudson Bay axe only came out of its box when it was time to go canoeing. The Fergusons grew up chopping wood for the woodstove in their basement, but only on paddling trips did they ever use their dad’s lightweight axe, which he bought in the 1970s, for splitting firewood or clearing ground for portages. Their father’s axe traveled on every river trip the Fergusons took with him, until their last one together, in 2009. Now, it lives in the South Portland workshop of their company, Brant and Cochran, reminding the brothers of why they do what they do: forging long-lasting traditional Maine wedge-pattern axes.
Dollar General Opens Across the Street From Dollar Tree Store in Portland
Wow. That's a lot of dollars. This is the first Dollar General store in Portland. Apparently, there was no other place for them except one-tenth of a mile away from a Dollar Tree store. Portland's first Dollar General is now open at 340 Allen Avenue (where Walgreens used to be) just down the road (quite literally) from Dollar Tree at 365 Allen Avenue.
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
WMTW
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Maine hit-and-run
Police in Portland were looking for a driver they said hit a pedestrian on Wednesday and then drove off. Police said a 41-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Taft Avenue at about 8:40 Wednesday evening when he was hit. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police called serious injuries.
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
