Emergency Relief Order for propane delivery
WYOMING — Mark Gordon, the Governor of the State of Wyoming, has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours. Under the emergency relief order issued by the Governor, a state of emergency exists in Wyoming for the prompt...
Wyo4News Insights – Ray Lovato Recycling Center
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
