Dan McLaughlin to leave position as Cardinals broadcaster, focus on recovery

Dan McLaughlin is leaving his longtime post as Cardinals television broadcaster "by mutual decision" with Bally Sports Midwest, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He was charged last week with a felony charge of "persistent" driving while intoxicated offender.

In a joint statement, the Cardinals and Bally Sports Midwest said, “Dan McLaughlin will not return as the Cardinals television play-by-play announcer on Bally Sports Midwest. Dan has been the voice of memorable Cardinals moments for 24 years. We thank him for his contributions to Cardinals baseball, to Cardinals fans, and for his many charitable efforts.”

In a separate statement, McLaughlin said he’s spent the last few days considering his next steps for his own health and the health of his family.

“I have come to the conclusion that my sole focus needs to be on my recovery, which I have started, and that of my wife and children. As a result, I am stepping away from my duties at Bally Sports Midwest,” his statement said. “I thank all of the people of Bally Sports for their support throughout the years and wish them the best. As I move forward, I please ask for your patience and your privacy. Thank you. God Bless.”

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Listen on the free Audacy app .

Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.