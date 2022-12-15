ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Can Ohio State football’s Jordan Hancock regain his spring form by New Year’s Eve against Georgia?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jordan Hancock spent the past couple of weeks dealing with one of the uncomfortable realities of Ohio State football’s bowl season. When the game will be played in your back yard, you have to turn down a lot of ticket requests you wish you could fulfill. Hancock played at North Gwinnett High School, less than 45 minutes up the road from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, site of the Peach Bowl.
Ohio State football’s Bennett Christian loses black stripe

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Bennett Christian was one of the more vocal members of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, and now he’s the latest to lose his black stripe. Christian came to Columbus as the nation’s No. 408 player and No. 20 tight end, committing to the Buckeyes during a time when the world was still deeply entrenched in a global pandemic. He used what was called a “self-guided visit” as a way to see the campus during the NCAA’s 15-month recruiting dead period before committing. Originally he was part of what should’ve been a two-tight-end class alongside Benji Gosnell, but Gosnell later flipped to Virginia Tech.
Dylan Raiola’s decommitment has Ohio State once again looking for Plan B at quarterback: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Despite the high-level play Ohio State football’s seen at quarterback in recent years, its ability to recruit the position has been anything but normal. That position already comes with its own uniqueness in terms of recruiting. But the Buckeyes have habitually found themselves having to recruit it, then go recruit it again. With Dylan Raiola choosing to decommit after spending eight months as a five-star on top of its 2024 class, OSU has once again found itself in a similar position. Only this time, it’ll have a lot more time to accomplish it.
COLUMBUS, OH
