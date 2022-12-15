Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
5 Among The Best Steakhouses In Ohio During This Holiday SeasonD_FoodVendorOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Can Ohio State football’s Jordan Hancock regain his spring form by New Year’s Eve against Georgia?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jordan Hancock spent the past couple of weeks dealing with one of the uncomfortable realities of Ohio State football’s bowl season. When the game will be played in your back yard, you have to turn down a lot of ticket requests you wish you could fulfill. Hancock played at North Gwinnett High School, less than 45 minutes up the road from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, site of the Peach Bowl.
Ohio State football’s Bennett Christian loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Bennett Christian was one of the more vocal members of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, and now he’s the latest to lose his black stripe. Christian came to Columbus as the nation’s No. 408 player and No. 20 tight end, committing to the Buckeyes during a time when the world was still deeply entrenched in a global pandemic. He used what was called a “self-guided visit” as a way to see the campus during the NCAA’s 15-month recruiting dead period before committing. Originally he was part of what should’ve been a two-tight-end class alongside Benji Gosnell, but Gosnell later flipped to Virginia Tech.
Ohio State football makes its first transfer portal addition of 2023, and he’s from the Pac-12
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a weekend when Ohio State football was to host multiple offensive linemen transfer targets, the first portal addition came on special teams. Former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann announced Saturday he is joining the Buckeyes. The Phoenix native spent two seasons with the Red Devils, one as a redshirt.
Dylan Raiola’s decommitment has Ohio State once again looking for Plan B at quarterback: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Despite the high-level play Ohio State football’s seen at quarterback in recent years, its ability to recruit the position has been anything but normal. That position already comes with its own uniqueness in terms of recruiting. But the Buckeyes have habitually found themselves having to recruit it, then go recruit it again. With Dylan Raiola choosing to decommit after spending eight months as a five-star on top of its 2024 class, OSU has once again found itself in a similar position. Only this time, it’ll have a lot more time to accomplish it.
Lincoln Kienholz National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star quarterback Lincoln Kieholz during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Lincoln Kienholz. School: T.F. Riggs...
Bronny James, Sierra Canyon fall to top-ranked St. Vincent-St. Mary, 67-61
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dad has some bragging rights. LeBron James’ alma mater beat his son’s team Saturday night at Nationwide Arena in the Scholastic Play By Play Classic, as St. Vincent-St. Mary pulled away from Sierra Canyon for a 67-61 victory.
What the Ohio measles outbreak tells us about childhood vaccines: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Forty million kids in the United States missed a measles vaccine last year, according to the CDC. The disease can cause severe complications , including pneumonia, brain damage and death, and the vaccine is nearly 100% effective.
