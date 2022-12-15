Minnesota outpaced the nation in job growth last month

Minnesota once again among the best in the nation, as the state’s jobs report for November found it was outpacing national job growth, a trend seen throughout this year.

According to state data, Minnesota added 6,800 jobs in November, while nationwide jobs grew by a similar percentage.

Oriane Casale with the Department of Employment and Economic Development said the state leads the nation in a couple of specific sectors.

Those sectors included the manufacturing industry, which Casale said the state was outpacing the nation. She also said that “professional and business services we’re seeing very strong job growth,” as well.

As for why the state is seeing such encouraging numbers, Casale said a lot of it has to do with rebounding from the pandemic.

“Some of this is definitely building back after those layoffs and that pandemic recession,” Casale said.

But Casale also pointed to the quality of workers from Minnesota as a reason for the success.

“We have a workforce that is highly skilled, and that maintains businesses in the state,” Casale noted.

At the same time, the state's unemployment rate — the figure measuring those who aren't working and not searching for work — rose slightly to 2.3%.