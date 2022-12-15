Pender authorities arrest Duplin County man accused of sex crimes with 6-year-old

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Duplin County man Wednesday on several felony child sex offense charges, according to a news release.

Chad Sholar, 39, was arrested at his Rose Hill residence following an investigation in which allegations of sexual abuse involving a 6-year-old child were made against him.

Sholar is charged with rape of a child by an adult, sex offense of a child by an adult, first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sex offense, the release states. He’s being held at the Pender County jail with a $1 million secured bond.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information related to these offenses to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437.

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.