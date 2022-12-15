ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Vanguard volleyball stars Ehmann, Kerley, Reed sign letters of intent to play at next level

By Allen Pettigrew Jr., Ocala Star-Banner
 3 days ago
In 2018, three freshmen earned spots on a state finalist Vanguard volleyball team. Four years later, they’ve made a mark on the program and received opportunities to play at the next level.

Emma Ehmann, Adyla Kerley, and Sophie Reed signed letters of intent on Monday.

Ehmann, who committed to Nova Southern University in August, made it official on Monday.

“It feels really good; it makes it feel more real to finally sign,” said Ehmann. “I’m super excited to be committed and ready to move on to the next level. It’s a perfect fit for me, and I don’t think I could have chosen any better.”

Ehmann leaves the Knight just shy of 1,000 career kills at 964. She had a career-best 315 kills during her junior year.

Kerley, who will attend Florida Southern College in Lakeland, led the team in receptions and digs this season. She’s finished first or second in both categories since her junior year.

“It’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I started playing when I was eight years old,” said Kerley. “It feels great to finally make it official.”

Reed will continue her play at her dream school, Amherst College. The school’s mix of high academics and athletics hooked her early.

The setter crossed the 2,000 career assists mark during the Knights' recent playoff run. She recorded a season-high 49 assists against Middleburg and finished with 560 total assists her senior season.

“It feels great. I’m super excited,” said Reed. “I’ve only played volleyball in Ocala, so getting out there and seeing different types of volleyball players and experiencing it is going to be so much fun.”

These three have built a bond over the years. They’ve become close friends and survived tough playoff battles along their journey.

“It’s really awesome to be with the girls that I was with when I started high school, and to see us all succeed in the sport we love has really paid off. It’s awesome,” Ehmann said.

