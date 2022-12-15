Slick spots on some roadways throughout the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands

STAUNTON (VR) – Freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. As of mid-day Thursday, December 15, most counties in the region are reporting icy patches especially in the central Shenandoah Valley and in higher elevations. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.

Bridges and overpasses freeze first, sometimes creating an icy glaze even when roadway approaches are just wet. Those who must drive should use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.

The VDOT Staunton District continues to treat roadways throughout the 11-county region with salt and abrasives. VDOT has tree-removal contractors on standby to help keep roadways clear.

Strong winds are expected on Thursday afternoon and evening. Motorists should be alert for downed trees, branches or utility lines. Refreezing is a potential hazard Thursday night and Friday morning.

Here are the conditions in the VDOT Staunton District as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday:

Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany and Augusta counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge County.

Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.

Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Shenandoah County. Minor conditions in Augusta and Rockingham counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge and Frederick counties.

Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Shenandoah County. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham and Page counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge and Highland counties. Clear conditions in Frederick and Clarke counties.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

