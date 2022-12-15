Man who drove into creek near Richland Center dies, sheriff’s office says

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died early Thursday morning after the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said he drove into a creek west of Richland Center.

The sheriff’s office said it got a call about the crash on County Highway Q west of Hyatt Springs Lane just before 2 a.m. A caller said the man, later identified as Werner Hudak of Richland Center, was in the creek near a car that had gone into the water.

A county deputy and two police officers from Richland Center responded to the scene and tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.

A news release did not say what may have caused the crash.

