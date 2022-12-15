Delegate Bagby Out

Henrico, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Delegate Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), the first Democrat in the Fourth Congressional District Race, is also now the first Democrat out. The Delegate announcing today he was leaving the race and throwing his support behind State Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond).

Bagby just announced he was running Monday. McClellan is running against State Senator Joe Morrissey (D-Petersburg) and two lesser known Democrats in a firehouse primary on Tuesday. Republicans are choosing their candidate this weekend although given the makeup of the district, the Democratic winner is likely to be the next Congressperson.

The seat is open after the death of Congressman Donald McEachin (D-Richmond) at the end of November. McEachin had been battling cancer for almost a decade, and had just won re-election at the beginning of November.