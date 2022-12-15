In the Midwest, state oversight has forced some employers to provide better housing to migrant farmworkers. But regulations remain spotty.

Read full article on original website
‘They will come after me,’ Joni Ernst says after Iowa GOP groups punished her for marriage vote
DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, said that she stands behind her vote to support the federal Respect for Marriage Act, despite censures for her actions by seven GOP county parties. Here’s what is included in the Respect for Marriage Act. Eleven other Republican senators supported the bipartisan […]
Kansas Senator announces plans to resign
Kansas Senator Gene Suellentrop, (R-Wichita), has announced his intention to step down from his seat in January.
Kansas school district shuts down for rest of 2022 due to rampant illnesses
Osage City Schools will be shutting down for the remainder of 2022 due to reports of widespread illnesses throughout the district.
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024
A pair of federal lawsuits alleging that Western Iowa Tech Community College engaged in human trafficking are continuing to work their way through the court system. One lawsuit was filed entirely on behalf of 14 students from Chile, and the other was filed on behalf of 11 other students who mostly originate from Brazil. The […] The post Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Accumulating Snow to Impact Iowa Thursday Through Friday, Maps Inside.
A strong storm system will deliver a round of fog, accumulating snow and mix for some with rain in southern Iowa. The system starts Thursday afternoon, peaks Thursday night and will exit later Friday morning. The maps for rain, snow, and ice have been released, so read on for details...
Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care
A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion
At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
Second Half Of System To Hit Today Through Friday, Potential Arctic Blast To Follow
The same storm system that brought ice to northwest Iowa Monday night into Tuesday will now give a shot of snow for all of Iowa before slowly exiting east. An arctic blast may follow this, so read on for the full details...
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy taco meat, beef marked “Not For Sale,” long-expired milk, and unskilled workers preparing sushi that failed to meet minimum safety standards. One Des Moines food store was found to be importing fish directly […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
Agriculture Online
CO2 pipeline company plays hardball as Iowa counties fight back
In Iowa, deep-pocketed corporations are hoping to build carbon dioxide pipelines across hundreds of miles of farmland. But county governments are putting the brakes on development by passing ordinances to protect people in the pipelines’ path. In response, Summit Carbon Solutions, the company farthest along in the state’s permitting process, is punching back, filing federal lawsuits to overturn the ordinances and forcing counties to spend scarce taxpayer dollars to defend themselves.
beckersdental.com
Iowa dentist fined $5K for threatening patient over negative online review
An Iowa dentist was fined $5,000 by the Iowa Dental Board for leaving a threatening voicemail to a patient over a negative online review, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Dec. 15. William Skinner, DDS, left a voicemail threatening a patient with court action after a negative review was posted online...
Agriculture Online
Iowa farmland values skyrocket, again
High commodity prices and low interest rates helped drive farmland values in Iowa to an average of $11,411 an acre, up 17% from 2021, when they rose 29%, said Iowa State University’s annual Land Value Survey. “Farmers have a lot more cash on hand and supply chain issues led to a shortage of equipment, so the money that farmers normally spend on equipment is now devoted to land,” said ISU associate professor Wendong Zhang.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
15 Million Americans Are About to Lose Their Health Care. Congress Must Act | Opinion
It's time to avert an even greater disaster by preventing millions of eligible families from losing health care because of nothing more than missing paperwork.
Food Bank of Iowa says no to West Des Moines truce
Mediation between West Des Moines Human Services (WDMHS) and the Food Bank of Iowa ended badly Wednesday with no agreement and no indication that the relationship can be repaired, Mayor Russ Trimble told Axios.Why it matters: Access to thousands of pounds of food for families in crisis is indefinitely severed.Catch up fast: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that gives away or sells food at a reduced price to hundreds of charities.Food bank officials ended services to about a dozen Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries last month over a contract dispute.Zoom in: WDMHS had...
Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom. Our mission is to serve the public interest by exposing dangerous and costly practices of influential agricultural corporations and institutions through in-depth and data-driven investigative journalism.http://investigatemidwest.org/
