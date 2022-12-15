ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

In the Midwest, state oversight has forced some employers to provide better housing to migrant farmworkers. But regulations remain spotty.

By Sky Chadde, Johnathan Hettinger
Investigate Midwest
Investigate Midwest
 3 days ago
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024

A pair of federal lawsuits alleging that Western Iowa Tech Community College engaged in human trafficking are continuing to work their way through the court system. One lawsuit was filed entirely on behalf of 14 students from Chile, and the other was filed on behalf of 11 other students who mostly originate from Brazil. The […] The post Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care

A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion

At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish

State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy taco meat, beef marked “Not For Sale,” long-expired milk, and unskilled workers preparing sushi that failed to meet minimum safety standards. One Des Moines food store was found to be importing fish directly […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake

WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
WASECA, MN
WOWT

Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska

The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
OMAHA, NE
Agriculture Online

CO2 pipeline company plays hardball as Iowa counties fight back

In Iowa, deep-pocketed corporations are hoping to build carbon dioxide pipelines across hundreds of miles of farmland. But county governments are putting the brakes on development by passing ordinances to protect people in the pipelines’ path. In response, Summit Carbon Solutions, the company farthest along in the state’s permitting process, is punching back, filing federal lawsuits to overturn the ordinances and forcing counties to spend scarce taxpayer dollars to defend themselves.
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Iowa farmland values skyrocket, again

High commodity prices and low interest rates helped drive farmland values in Iowa to an average of $11,411 an acre, up 17% from 2021, when they rose 29%, said Iowa State University’s annual Land Value Survey. “Farmers have a lot more cash on hand and supply chain issues led to a shortage of equipment, so the money that farmers normally spend on equipment is now devoted to land,” said ISU associate professor Wendong Zhang.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Food Bank of Iowa says no to West Des Moines truce

Mediation between West Des Moines Human Services (WDMHS) and the Food Bank of Iowa ended badly Wednesday with no agreement and no indication that the relationship can be repaired, Mayor Russ Trimble told Axios.Why it matters: Access to thousands of pounds of food for families in crisis is indefinitely severed.Catch up fast: The food bank is like a nonprofit wholesale distributor that gives away or sells food at a reduced price to hundreds of charities.Food bank officials ended services to about a dozen Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) food pantries last month over a contract dispute.Zoom in: WDMHS had...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Investigate Midwest

Investigate Midwest

Champaign, IL
1K+
Followers
469
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom. Our mission is to serve the public interest by exposing dangerous and costly practices of influential agricultural corporations and institutions through in-depth and data-driven investigative journalism.

 http://investigatemidwest.org/

