Sheriff’s deputy shot, critically hurt after traffic stop, chase in Calvert County
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors described the area in a Huntingtown neighborhood as quiet and safe, but Saturday night turned scary when they learned what they thought were fireworks were actually gunshots. “It wasn’t until later on when our neighbors said they were outside and they heard the gunshots that sounded like fireworks […]
Bay Net
Greenbelt Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Calvert Officer-Involved Shooting
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau have identified the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 17, 2022, on Walnut Creek Road in Huntingtown, as Brandon Alexander Turner, 21 of Greenbelt, MD. Turner is facing charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Assault 1st...
Maryland suspects wanted after carjacking at bank’s drive-thru ATM: police
Police in Riverdale Park, Maryland, are searching for two armed suspects who held a driver at gunpoint at a Wells Fargo drive-thru ATM last week and stole his vehicle.
Anne Arundel County police: Multi-vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured
Anne Arundel County police are investigating a a multi-vehicle crash on Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive.
Bay Net
UPDATE: Calvert Deputy In Critical Condition After Being Shot During Vehicle Pursuit
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — On Saturday, December 17, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. During the initial stop, the suspect vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate southbound on Rt. 4. Preliminary investigation...
proclaimerscv.com
Florida Couple Arrested in Montgomery County on 10 Arrest Warrants- Including One for Burglary, As Per Authorities
According to deputies with the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, a Florida couple was arrested after it was found during a traffic stop in Montgomery County that they were wanted on several outstanding warrants. On Sunday, a deputy pulled down a white Ford Expedition for speeding near Farm to Market...
WTOP
Silver Spring man arrested for stealing grease from St. Mary’s Co. dumpsters
A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a St. Mary’s County deputy said he witnessed him attempting to breach a grease dumpster behind a Lexington Park restaurant. Hamsel Lugo Peralta, 19, of Silver Spring, Maryland, told deputies that he was taking used grease from a Valley Proteins dumpster, and that he had already taken from another nearby grease dumpster at a Pizza Boli’s restaurant, which had two locks broken.
Bay Net
One Adult, Two Juveniles Flown Out After Serious Crash In Anne Arundel
LOTHIAN, Md. — Serious Injury Crash Lothian: On December 17, 2022 at 8:20 P.M., Southern District officers responded to Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive for a crash involving several vehicles. The investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road approaching Grenock...
WGMD Radio
Maryland Man Charged with Vehicular Assault
A Henderson, Maryland man has been arrested after a road rage incident that occurred at the Felton Royal Farms on Wednesday. Felton Police say the incident began on Route 13 in Felton and into the Royal Farms where the suspect, 25 year old Joshua Dorrell threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle and then backed into the victim who was pinned between two vehicles. Dorrell was gone when police arrived.
Jailed Kidnapping Suspect In Anne Arundel County Risks It All For Minutes Of Freedom: Sheriff
Freedom was short-lived for an escaped inmate at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center who was able to make a run for it before being quickly picked back up by sheriff's deputies. Reid Taylor Weeks, Sr., 31, is facing new charges after temporarily escaping from custody on Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County man guilty of city murder gets 15 year federal sentence for carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man from Baltimore County was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by supervised probation, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. 21-year-old Daquan Murphy of Randallstown was also convicted of killing a person in Baltimore during the crime spree. According to federal...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help locate man responsible for Dec. 9 Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department Homicide Detectives need your help locating the man responsible for a homicide that happened on Dec. 9. Gerald Reed was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around midnight, police said. Police are offering up to an $8,000 reward...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 5– December 11, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,495 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-71250. On December 7, 2022, Deputy Dymond responded to a commercial building in the 1200 block of East...
Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
Woman jumps into delivery truck to escape shooter, deputies say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly tried to kill a woman, causing her to jump into a delivery truck to get away in Frederick County, Maryland Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), the attack happened just after...
theblackandwhite.net
Former Whitman student sentenced to 40 years in prison for Bethesda murder
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced former Whitman student Joshua Wright to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder of a 33-year-old man in downtown Bethesda in December 2021. The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in July as part of a plea agreement with local prosecutors.
Apartment fire in Glen Burnie leaves one person dead
Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Glen Burnie tonight that left one person dead.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman recounts last conversation with brother before fatal stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sister of Baltimore’s latest homicide victim, Arnold Manuel, is speaking out. To Kim Manuel, Arnold is more than the city’s 323rd homicide, he is her little brother. “All he do is wave, he don’t bother nobody,” Kim said. That is how...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Grand Jury Returns Seven Indictments
These cases will be moved to the Circuit Court. Frederick Md (KM) Seven indictments were returned on Friday by the Frederick County Grand Jury. *Lavitira Leshea Edmond, 29, of Frederick, who is charged with 1st degree assault, conspiracy to commit 1st degree assault, two counts of 2nd degree assault, aggravated animal cruelty and animal cruelty for an incident which occurred on November 21st, 2022.
17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
