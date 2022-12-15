A Henderson, Maryland man has been arrested after a road rage incident that occurred at the Felton Royal Farms on Wednesday. Felton Police say the incident began on Route 13 in Felton and into the Royal Farms where the suspect, 25 year old Joshua Dorrell threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle and then backed into the victim who was pinned between two vehicles. Dorrell was gone when police arrived.

