Anne Arundel County, MD

WTOP

Silver Spring man arrested for stealing grease from St. Mary’s Co. dumpsters

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a St. Mary’s County deputy said he witnessed him attempting to breach a grease dumpster behind a Lexington Park restaurant. Hamsel Lugo Peralta, 19, of Silver Spring, Maryland, told deputies that he was taking used grease from a Valley Proteins dumpster, and that he had already taken from another nearby grease dumpster at a Pizza Boli’s restaurant, which had two locks broken.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

One Adult, Two Juveniles Flown Out After Serious Crash In Anne Arundel

LOTHIAN, Md. — Serious Injury Crash Lothian: On December 17, 2022 at 8:20 P.M., Southern District officers responded to Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive for a crash involving several vehicles. The investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road approaching Grenock...
LOTHIAN, MD
WGMD Radio

Maryland Man Charged with Vehicular Assault

A Henderson, Maryland man has been arrested after a road rage incident that occurred at the Felton Royal Farms on Wednesday. Felton Police say the incident began on Route 13 in Felton and into the Royal Farms where the suspect, 25 year old Joshua Dorrell threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle and then backed into the victim who was pinned between two vehicles. Dorrell was gone when police arrived.
HENDERSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help locate man responsible for Dec. 9 Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department Homicide Detectives need your help locating the man responsible for a homicide that happened on Dec. 9. Gerald Reed was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around midnight, police said. Police are offering up to an $8,000 reward...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 5– December 11, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,495 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-71250. On December 7, 2022, Deputy Dymond responded to a commercial building in the 1200 block of East...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Suspects carjack driver at Prince George's Co. ATM, police say

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police are searching for two armed suspects in a carjacking that happened Dec. 12 in Riverdale Park in Prince George's County. According to Riverdale Park Police, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray Audi sedan with stolen D.C. tags GS5261 carjacked a black 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maryland tags 6DY0554.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
theblackandwhite.net

Former Whitman student sentenced to 40 years in prison for Bethesda murder

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced former Whitman student Joshua Wright to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder of a 33-year-old man in downtown Bethesda in December 2021. The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in July as part of a plea agreement with local prosecutors.
BETHESDA, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Grand Jury Returns Seven Indictments

These cases will be moved to the Circuit Court. Frederick Md (KM) Seven indictments were returned on Friday by the Frederick County Grand Jury. *Lavitira Leshea Edmond, 29, of Frederick, who is charged with 1st degree assault, conspiracy to commit 1st degree assault, two counts of 2nd degree assault, aggravated animal cruelty and animal cruelty for an incident which occurred on November 21st, 2022.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

