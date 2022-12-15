Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Bruins place Smith on waivers; Here's how it impacts their salary cap
Craig Smith's career with the Boston Bruins could be over very soon. The veteran forward was placed on waivers Sunday, the B's announced. The other 31 NHL teams have until 2 p.m. ET on Monday to claim Smith or he will remain with the Bruins. Smith can also be assigned to the AHL's Providence Bruins if he clears waivers.
markerzone.com
FLYERS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS FOR CONTRACT TERMINATION
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Lukas Sedlak on unconditional waivers for the purpose of having his contract terminated. Sedlak, 29, was not with the Flyers at the morning skate on Saturday and it was revealed that the team granted him permission to...
Dan’s Daily: Bruins Eyes on Patrick Kane, Penguins Opportunities
Leading to the NHL’s holiday break, there is always a flood of NHL trade rumors and speculation about the coming changes. GMs have had a good look at their teams. They’ve had a lot of conversations. And with a couple of months until the NHL trade deadline, it’s time to get serious. The St. Louis Blues could put big names on the trade block. The Edmonton Oilers want defensemen, Elliotte Friedman discussed further NHL expansion, and the Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry’s brilliant performance on Thursday was just another day at the office.
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed Pitching
Photo byU.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard via Public Domain. The Boston Red Sox had one really big issue in 2022, and that was the lack of pitching and bullpen help. So far this season it appears Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom is trying to address this massive issue, and that continues with another move.
Hurley: What, exactly, are Red Sox doing?
BOSTON -- There are, undoubtedly, several ways to build a contending baseball team. Big spending is not always -- or even usually -- the best way to build a championship club, so some patience in the winter can be rewarded the following summer and fall.Yet even with that understanding, it's extremely difficult if not borderline impossible to understand what, exactly, the Boston Red Sox are doing this offseason.Thus far, the team has spent its time showing some faint public interest in players, only for those players to almost immediately sign elsewhere. The Red Sox were building some "momentum" toward re-signing Xander...
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having Devers
The Boston Red Sox are looking at making further free-agent deals as the list of potential names continues to dwindle. One such name that the Red Sox have been in contact with about a Major League contract is infielder Justin Turner, who has spent the last several seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
NBC Sports
Dray thought Kerr benching him in Game 4 was 'disrespectful'
When Warriors veteran Draymond Green found himself on the bench during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, he was frustrated. But ultimately, he understood the move by his coach, Steve Kerr. And now that the Warriors are six months removed from hoisting their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in eight...
Column: Chicago Bulls are headed for a reckoning at the trade deadline if things don’t turn around soon
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan said the team had to “look in the mirror” and played “like (bleep)” after Friday’s brutal 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks at the United Center. What they will see isn’t going to be pretty. It wasn’t just losing for the fifth time in seven games and the second time to the Knicks in back-to-back home games. It was the absence of any competitive juices that ...
NBC Sports
What we learned as JP drops career-high 43 in Warriors' win
The fourth, and fifth, time is the charm. At least for the Warriors in what has been a wildly up-and-down season through their first 31 games. With their 126-110 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, the Warriors snapped their 0-3 road trip and came away with their first victory where they didn't have Steph Curry after dropping their first four said games. The focus has turned to Jordan Poole with Curry out for the foreseeable future, and Poole responded with a career-night in Canada.
Lakers share injury status update on Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday shared an update on the status of Anthony Davis. Davis has been listed as out for the Lakers’ game on Sunday against the Washington Wizards. Davis is undergoing further evaluation of his right foot. Davis got hurt in the Lakers’ 126-108 win over...
NBC Sports
Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs
Kemba Walker can still ball, folks. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17. Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the...
markerzone.com
OILERS PLACE VETERAN FORWARD ON WAIVERS
For the second time this season, the Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran forward Brad Malone on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. Malone, 33, has appeared in ten games for both the Oilers and Condors so far this season. With the Oilers, he's failed to record any points, adding six penalty minutes and is a minus-four. Meanwhile with the Condors, he's put up four points (one goal, three assists), 16 penalty minutes and is a plus-two.
Popculture
NBA Veteran Player Announces Retirement at 22 Years Old
A veteran NBA player has called it a career. This week, Tyrell Terry, the Dallas Mavericks' 2020 No. 31 pick, announced his retirement from basketball. He went to Instagram to make the announcement and revealed that his struggle with anxiety played a role in his decision. "Today I decided to...
NBC Sports
Ullmark, Swayman unveil awesome Winter Classic mask and goalie pads
The 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park is just a few weeks away. The NHL's premier outdoor event returns to New England for the third time on Jan. 2, 2023. Last month, both teams revealed their special jerseys that will be worn for...
NBC Sports
Dubs' win over Raptors offers glimpse of successful blueprint
Jordan Poole will get a bigger and brighter spotlight than any of his Warriors teammates, as he should, for his massive contributions to a 126-110 victory over the Raptors on Sunday in Toronto. But this runaway train to success was a product of all the things coaches and team leaders...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Call Up Reserves Due to Injuries
The Bears have activatd tight end Jake Tonges and wide receiver Nsimba Webster from the practice squad for Sunday's game with the Philadelphia Eagles. Tonges will give them a third tight end since they have already ruled out tight end Trevon Wesco due to a calf injury. Webster gaves them...
NBC Sports
Ultimate blooper: Draymond passes ball to Raptors coach Nurse
Through three quarters Sunday in Toronto, the Warriors had 26 assists on 35 made field goals, and Draymond Green was hoping it had been 27 dimes on 36 shots. The problem for Green is that no teammate was in the vicinity of his pass midway through the third quarter. With...
