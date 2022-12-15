The fourth, and fifth, time is the charm. At least for the Warriors in what has been a wildly up-and-down season through their first 31 games. With their 126-110 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, the Warriors snapped their 0-3 road trip and came away with their first victory where they didn't have Steph Curry after dropping their first four said games. The focus has turned to Jordan Poole with Curry out for the foreseeable future, and Poole responded with a career-night in Canada.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO