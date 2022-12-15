Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Dray thought Kerr benching him in Game 4 was 'disrespectful'
When Warriors veteran Draymond Green found himself on the bench during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, he was frustrated. But ultimately, he understood the move by his coach, Steve Kerr. And now that the Warriors are six months removed from hoisting their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in eight...
NBC Sports
JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws
The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr share advice to Poole with Curry sidelined
PHILADELPHIA -- Replacing Steph Curry, or trying to do your best impersonation of the Warriors' two-time NBA MVP, is an impossible ask that can't be placed on one person's shoulders. However, with Curry out for the foreseeable future after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation Wednesday night in the third quarter of the Warriors' loss to the Indiana Pacers, everyone's attention will turn to one player.
NBC Sports
What we learned as JP drops career-high 43 in Warriors' win
The fourth, and fifth, time is the charm. At least for the Warriors in what has been a wildly up-and-down season through their first 31 games. With their 126-110 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, the Warriors snapped their 0-3 road trip and came away with their first victory where they didn't have Steph Curry after dropping their first four said games. The focus has turned to Jordan Poole with Curry out for the foreseeable future, and Poole responded with a career-night in Canada.
NBC Sports
Brooks wants Klay matchup with Steph out for Grizz-Dubs showdown
The 2022 Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies were a contentious six games. And even though the series took place over seven months ago, the beef apparently still remains. When Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks was asked about Steph Curry’s absence from the two teams’ upcoming Christmas Day...
Ryan Tannehill carted off with ankle injury
Ryan Tannehill hurt his ankle early in the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and it appears the injury may have been significant. Tannehill had his right ankle rolled on by a defender as he was running with the ball during the first quarter. The...
NBC Sports
Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming...
Max Duggan announces NFL Draft decision
TCU quarterback Max Duggan has made his decision about his football future. Duggan announced Sunday that he will declare for the NFL Draft after TCU’s College Football Playoff run, foregoing his final season of eligibility. The quarterback thanked fans, teammates, and coaches, and made clear that “we still have business to take care of.”
NBC Sports
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
NBC Sports
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
NBC Sports
Tatum loved watching Kemba's 32-point breakout game for Mavs
Kemba Walker can still ball, folks. The 32-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Dallas Mavericks in late November, ending his brief period of unemployment after being waived by the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 17. Walker made his first start with Dallas on Saturday night in place of the...
CBS Sports
Hornets vs. Hawks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.07 points per matchup. The Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
NBC Sports
Dubs' win over Raptors offers glimpse of successful blueprint
Jordan Poole will get a bigger and brighter spotlight than any of his Warriors teammates, as he should, for his massive contributions to a 126-110 victory over the Raptors on Sunday in Toronto. But this runaway train to success was a product of all the things coaches and team leaders...
NBC Sports
Commanders try to make sense of bizarre ending vs. Giants
LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was short and to the point with his answers to begin his postgame press conference on Sunday evening. He knew what was coming. "Don't ask me about the referees, because I can't answer the question," Rivera said, still visibly upset at...
NBC Sports
How 49ers will approach final games after clinching division
The 49ers became the second NFC team to secure a playoff spot Thursday night with their division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. But even so, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season.
NBC Sports
Perk believes Warriors are 'finished' as title contenders
For the second straight season, NBA pundits have eliminated the Warriors from NBA Finals contention before the midway point of the campaign. Because that worked out so well last season. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins joined ESPN's "First Take" on Friday morning, where he declared that the Warriors are "finished" as...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Raiders takeaways: A fitting ending to an ugly Pats loss
There are devastating losses, and then there's what the New England Patriots experienced Sunday in Las Vegas. The Patriots were on the verge of 8-6 as they held a seven-point lead with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr launched a 30-yard pass caught in the end zone caught by Keelan Cole, whose foot appeared to be just barely out of bounds.
NBC Sports
Bengals players take jabs at Tom Brady over 'fairly tough' comment
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called the Bengals' defense "fairly tough" earlier this week. Cincinnati apparently felt slighted by that description. After Sunday's 34-23 comeback road win over Tampa Bay, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle B.J. Hill each took jabs at Brady on their way to the locker room at Raymond James Stadium.
NBC Sports
Clark: Purdy playing the best of any 49ers QB this season
The 49ers are on their third quarterback of the season, which somehow might be a blessing in disguise. With rookie quarterback Brock Purdy now under center for San Francisco, ESPN's Ryan Clark believes the 22-year-old is delivering the best play at the position this season for the 49ers. "You have...
NBC Sports
Pistons rookie makes ironic comment about defending Sabonis
Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren had a tough task in guarding Kings star Domantas Sabonis during Sacramento's 122-113 victory Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. The contest marked Sabonis' seventh straight game with a double-double, thanks in part to his 5-for-7 shooting night at the free-throw line. Considering Duren's four...
