Mickey’s Most Political Correctness? Disney World Updates Cinderella Castle Stage Show to Remove Goofy Calling Donald A ‘Ding-a-Ling’

Related
WDW News Today
New Annual Passholder and Cast Member Merchandise Available at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs
D-Tech on Demand is offering a new selection of Annual Passholder and Cast Member merchandise inside the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament – $19.99. New for 2022, this Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament features the top of Minnie Mouse peering up from...
WDW News Today
New Fuzzy ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sulley Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World
Keep warm this winter with a fuzzy Spirit Jersey inspired by Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” now available at Walt Disney World Resort. The top half of this Spirit Jersey is solid light blue. The bottom (fuzzy) half is light blue with purple polka dots, just like Sulley’s fur.
WDW News Today
New Mad Hatter Spirit Jersey Inspired by Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Water Playground
A new Mad Hatter Spirit Jersey available at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is inspired by the resort’s “Alice in Wonderland” water playground. The jersey is white and made of a UPF-protective fabric. The Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa logo is in blue on the chest.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/15/22 (Christmas Decor at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, New Anastasia Mug, ‘Willow’ Costume Displays, & More)
Good morning from a stormy Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today a tornado watch has been issued for the Disney Parks. We were hoping the storms and rain would keep people away from the parks, but it’s very busy this morning. Today we’re planning on riding some rides and doing some shopping. We also plan on stopping by Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Riverside and French Quarter later today. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today
Giant Pencil and More Added Outside Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The grand opening of Roundup Rodeo BBQ, the table service restaurant coming to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, may have been delayed, but work is still underway outside. A giant pencil and more details have been added. Even with work picking up speed, it was clear the...
WDW News Today
Josh D’Amaro Almost Quit Because of Bob Chapek, Industry Executives Predict More Disney Executive Changes, Disney Parks Blog Gets Grand Floridian Anniversary Wrong, and More: Daily Recap (12/18/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, December 18, 2022.
WDW News Today
‘Star Wars’ New Republic Marshal Badge Now Available at Walt Disney World
Show off your promotion with a “Star Wars” New Republic marshal badge inspired by characters in “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”. The three-dimensional badge features the New Republic logo in gold against a blue background. It has a gold circle around it and then a gold pentagon around that. Red and white stripes are at the bottom. “Marshal” is spelled incorrectly on the package.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Archway Installed, Scaffolding Comes Down at Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ in EPCOT
Let’s take a ride on the EPCOT Monorail and see how construction has progressed on Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.”. Earlier this month, the 16-foot-tall Te Fiti figure was installed in the walkthrough attraction, and she’s hard not to notice when looping around the center of the park.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Super Nintendo World Testing Moving Figures at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal has been testing the animation of various figures in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. When guests visit the land, which opens to the public on February 17, 2023, they will be able to see moving elements on the walls above them. These include Yoshi — who was installed back in July — as well as Pokeys, toadstools, piranha plants, Koopa shells, and gold coins. The figures will spin, slide back and forth, bob up and down, and more.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Opens Candlelight Processional Narration With a Joke About Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek
Neil Patrick Harris is back to narrate the Candlelight Processional this year, and as a big fan of Disney Parks, he’s often a crowd favorite for his jokes and references. Tonight, he opened the narration with a joke about former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. “Welcome to tonight’s performance of...
WDW News Today
New 2023 Shrink Art Kit and Pen at Walt Disney World
Even more 2023 merchandise has arrived at Walt Disney World. Today, we found a new shrink art kit and flag pen in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. This art kit includes 14 colored pencils and four shrink art sheets. Each art sheet features multiple pop-out images. The packaging includes instructions...
WDW News Today
Welcome Sign Possibly Returning to Universal CityWalk Orlando
After nearly nine months since its last sighting, it looks like the welcome sign may finally return to CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort! The iconic sign went missing in March of this year without a trace, and has not returned. The sign reading “Welcome to Universal Orlando Resort” used to...
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — EPCOT Festival of the Arts Preview, Universal Update, and Looking back at Disney Parks News of 2022!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, December 18th at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Super Nintendo World has an opening date, DuckTales take over World Showcase, and our favorite festival is coming!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and...
WDW News Today
Hogwarts House Beanies Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
Witches, wizards, and muggles alike will love to keep warm this winter with these Hogwarts House beanies we found at Universal Studios Hollywood!. Each of these beanies features the house crest on the front, with stripes and a pom-pom on top that are in the house colors. Gryffindor House crest...
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
“ Avatar: The Way of Water ” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: The Complete Guide to the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure at EPCOT
DuckTales World Showcase Adventure has officially debuted at EPCOT, replacing Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure, which closed in 2020. We have full video guides to each of the eight “adven-shares” available to guests across World Showcase, including the illustrious finale for completing the seven country adventures! Each adventure includes a handful of missions, which are randomly assigned so each game is a little different, and the country adventures can be completed in any order.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Background Music Testing at TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom
Disney is now testing background music around TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom. Hear the music in our video below. This music loop is what guests will hear when standing in line or walking through the area, not necessarily during the ride. The loop is about four minutes long.
WDW News Today
‘Courtesy’ Section Added to Walt Disney World Website as Guests Continue to Brawl in the Parks
Walt Disney World has added “courtesy” to their experience updates page. This page was established during the reopening of Walt Disney World Resort in the summer of 2020, when COVID-19 precautions were at their height. The page still exists with information about health and safety, theme park reservations, the mobile app, and now courtesy.
WDW News Today
New Figment Figurine by WonderGround Journeys Into EPCOT
A new Rainbow of Imagination collectible vinyl figure is now available inside ImageWorks at EPCOT, showcasing the beloved Figment. The figurine was designed by Maria Stuckey as part of Disney’s WonderGround Gallery collection. Figment Rainbow of Imagination Collectible Vinyl Figure – $29.99. EPCOT’s beloved unofficial dragon mascot, Figment,...
WDW News Today
Pteranodon Flyers at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Reopening Christmas Day
Pteranodon Flyers in Universal’s Islands of Adventure closed earlier this month for an indefinite amount of time. We now know it will reopen on December 25, Christmas day. The Universal Orlando Resort calendar now lists the attraction as closed through December 24, 2022. There is still no listed reopening date for Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, which closed for unplanned maintenance in October.
