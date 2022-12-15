Read full article on original website
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his car
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 Restaurant
Hundreds of kids to receive toys during giveaway
The YANI Collective is a group of individuals who help the community in different ways. The group started in Peoria, IL.
spectrumnews1.com
Local business owner gives back for Christmas
COVINGTON, Ky. — Christopher Estano is a local business owner who owns Paddy’s on Main in Covington. This year, he’s decided to further efforts to help community members out. He said he’s got about 25 families he’s helping with gifts this Christmas. That comes from helping Learning Grove and the Ion Center for Violence Prevention with some families in need and hearing out stories of community members in need himself.
WLWT 5
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level
MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
WLWT 5
North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home
The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
WLWT 5
Incredible northern Kentucky light display synced to Christmas music
In Burlington, this incredible and massive light display is synced to your favorite Christmas music. Located in the 3200 block of Millakin Place, it’s one of the best displays in Northern Kentucky. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR...
400 kids need a home: Hamilton County children featured in new adoption campaign
Hamilton County Job & Family Services has about 400 kids up for adoption right now. Six of those children are featured on a new, massive display inside Kenwood Towne Center.
spectrumnews1.com
A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months
COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
linknky.com
Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire
A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
linknky.com
Middle school student launches Operation Backpack: ‘Not everyone lives like me’
One Boone County middle school student is lending a helping hand this holiday season to foster kids in the area. When assigned with a service project at school, Ethan Gomes, who attends Gray Middle School in Union, didn’t know what he wanted to do. It wasn’t until his mom saw an advertisement about how many children go into foster care with no possessions that he found his idea.
WISH-TV
Massive fire destroys Dearborn County farmers’ co-op
DILLSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — A massive fire destroyed a farmers’ co-op Thursday in Dearborn County. The fire at the Dillsboro branch of the Laughery Valley Ag Co-Op began at around 4:30 p.m., just as workers were leaving for the day, firefighters say. The co-op sits on U.S. 50 outside the town of Dillsboro, which is roughly 14 miles east of Versailles and 40 miles west of Cincinnati near the Indiana-Ohio border.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Sean, Cyra, and Daisy would love to be in forever homes over the holidays!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are a lot of pets that need forever homes this holiday season, like Sean, Cyra, and Daisy!. Sean and Cyra are two-month-old puppies, so they are rambunctious, but very fun and very cute. Daisy, on the other hand, is a relaxed nine-month-old kitten. She's a little...
Fox 19
Husband shot while walking wife home from work in Hartwell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 70-year-old man was shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Thursday while walking home with his wife. Sarah Baker says she and her husband Herman Gibson were walking along Woodbine Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when at least two people stole her bag and shot her husband. “I think...
DNA leads to identification of woman killed in Richmond fire last month
RICHMOND — Weeks after a woman died in a building fire in Richmond, DNA evidence lead to her being identified. Kimberly E. Wall, 40, has been identified as the victim killed in the Nov. 19th., fire at the 600 block of South J Street in Richmond, according to a spokesperson with Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
WLWT 5
Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
Eaton Register Herald
Matheny indicted for murder, pleads not guilty
EATON — The Eaton woman who confessed to drowning her grandmother last month was among those indicted by a Preble County Grand Jury on Monday, Dec. 5. Heidi Michelle Matheny, 35, 310 W. Spring Street Eaton, was indicted on one count of murder in the death of 93-year-old Alice Matheny on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to an Eaton Police report, Matheny confessed to the crime, and stated she first “held her head in the sink” and then “she started blowing bubbles so she put her in the bathtub until she stopped.”
Fox 19
Parents of missing man ask for help from hunters in Brown, Clermont counties
HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a Brown County man missing for nearly a year is asking residents or hunters in the area to be on alert in the hope that his body will be found. Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Skiffsville Road...
WLWT 5
Video: Multiple crews battle massive fire at southeast Indiana farming co-op
DILLSBORO, Ind. — Multiple departments battled a massive fire in Dillsboro, Indiana, Thursday evening. According to officials, the fire started around 4:35 p.m. on U.S. 50 at Laughery Valley AG, a farming co-op. Area residents said the plant usually closes around 4:30 every day. More than 10 fire departments...
Investment firm to buy Batesville Casket Company
BATESVILLE, Ind. – A private investment firm will buy an Indiana business that’s been making caskets in Indiana since the 19th century. Founded in 1884, Batesville (commonly referred to as the Batesville Casket Company), produces caskets, urns and other funeral-related items. Hillenbrand, the company’s previous owner, is selling off the Batesville business unit in a […]
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Palladian Dr. in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Palladian Drive in Florence. The building is being evacuated. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The mother of a woman whose remains were found in Elsmere in September says it was she who found them after she got fed up with the official investigation. And she says it’s all thanks to a psychic. Tonia Litman says she spoke to her...
