Florence, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Local business owner gives back for Christmas

COVINGTON, Ky. — Christopher Estano is a local business owner who owns Paddy’s on Main in Covington. This year, he’s decided to further efforts to help community members out. He said he’s got about 25 families he’s helping with gifts this Christmas. That comes from helping Learning Grove and the Ion Center for Violence Prevention with some families in need and hearing out stories of community members in need himself.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level

MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home

The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
FLORENCE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months

COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire

A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Middle school student launches Operation Backpack: ‘Not everyone lives like me’

One Boone County middle school student is lending a helping hand this holiday season to foster kids in the area. When assigned with a service project at school, Ethan Gomes, who attends Gray Middle School in Union, didn’t know what he wanted to do. It wasn’t until his mom saw an advertisement about how many children go into foster care with no possessions that he found his idea.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WISH-TV

Massive fire destroys Dearborn County farmers’ co-op

DILLSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — A massive fire destroyed a farmers’ co-op Thursday in Dearborn County. The fire at the Dillsboro branch of the Laughery Valley Ag Co-Op began at around 4:30 p.m., just as workers were leaving for the day, firefighters say. The co-op sits on U.S. 50 outside the town of Dillsboro, which is roughly 14 miles east of Versailles and 40 miles west of Cincinnati near the Indiana-Ohio border.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Husband shot while walking wife home from work in Hartwell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 70-year-old man was shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Thursday while walking home with his wife. Sarah Baker says she and her husband Herman Gibson were walking along Woodbine Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when at least two people stole her bag and shot her husband. “I think...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
HAMILTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Matheny indicted for murder, pleads not guilty

EATON — The Eaton woman who confessed to drowning her grandmother last month was among those indicted by a Preble County Grand Jury on Monday, Dec. 5. Heidi Michelle Matheny, 35, 310 W. Spring Street Eaton, was indicted on one count of murder in the death of 93-year-old Alice Matheny on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to an Eaton Police report, Matheny confessed to the crime, and stated she first “held her head in the sink” and then “she started blowing bubbles so she put her in the bathtub until she stopped.”
EATON, OH
FOX59

Investment firm to buy Batesville Casket Company

BATESVILLE, Ind. – A private investment firm will buy an Indiana business that’s been making caskets in Indiana since the 19th century. Founded in 1884, Batesville (commonly referred to as the Batesville Casket Company), produces caskets, urns and other funeral-related items. Hillenbrand, the company’s previous owner, is selling off the Batesville business unit in a […]
BATESVILLE, IN

