EATON — The Eaton woman who confessed to drowning her grandmother last month was among those indicted by a Preble County Grand Jury on Monday, Dec. 5. Heidi Michelle Matheny, 35, 310 W. Spring Street Eaton, was indicted on one count of murder in the death of 93-year-old Alice Matheny on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to an Eaton Police report, Matheny confessed to the crime, and stated she first “held her head in the sink” and then “she started blowing bubbles so she put her in the bathtub until she stopped.”

EATON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO