WLWT 5

Report of crash on Garvey Avenue in Elsmere, blocking traffic

ELSMERE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Garvey Avenue and Henry Street in Elsmere, blocking traffic. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
ELSMERE, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on I-71/75S in Covington involving a semi

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-71/75 South in Covington involving a semi. Airbag deployed, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to report of structure fire in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of an active structure fire at 13 Chapman Lane in Cold Spring. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
COLD SPRING, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash blocking the exit ramp on I-275 at Kellogg Rd

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash blocking the exit ramp on I-275 at Kellogg Road, emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Judy Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a fire at 214 Judy Drive in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries, Dixie Highway in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 3104 Dixie Highway in Erlanger. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash, car into building, Harrison Ave in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash, car into a building, at 2420 Harrison Ave in Westwood. Unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Crews have responded to a crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights, car overturned, unknown injuries. Lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported at Turfway Road and KY-18 in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Turfway Road and KY-18 in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a car that struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck

CINCINNATI — Report of a car that has struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck in College Hill. Driver reportedly fled the scene, but the roadway is blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash, with undetermined injuries, at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on West Galbraith Rd, Springfield Township

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Springfield Township, unknown injuries, traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on the I-275 Westbound ramp to State Route 4

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on the I-275 Westbound ramp to State Route 4. Injury status unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
SPRINGDALE, OH

