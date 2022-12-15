Man on FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man on the FBI Safe Streets Most Wanted List was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14 after the Pueblo Police Department was called to a hotel on North Elizabeth Street in Pueblo.

According to PPD, on Wednesday parole officers saw James Espinoza and Angel Barela enter a hotel on the 4200 block of North Elizabeth Street on the north side of Pueblo near I-25.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD said Espinoza had an active felony parole warrant for his arrest with an extensive gun, drug, and gang history with PPD. Barela had three active warrants.

Special Investigation Division Detectives, Pueblo Police Patrol Officers, and the Pueblo Police SWAT Team with Negotiators responded to the area to assist the Parole Officers.

According to PPD, Espinoza and Barela initially refused to exit the hotel room, but “after a short stand-off” were taken into custody without incident.

PPD said, during the search of their room and their vehicle, officers found a firearm, ammunition, body armor, suspected fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

