Charlotte, NC

WBTV

One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane, just before 5 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Woman dies in north Charlotte shooting: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. near 4300 Valeview Lane in a north Charlotte residential area. A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wbt.com

Pete Kaliner: Two shot at Charlotte shopping mall

One suspect was taken into custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. An on-duty CMPD officer at the mall was able to locate the suspect and de-escalate the situation, CMPD said on Twitter. One of the shooting victims was discharged from the hospital Thursday night, according to the mall. The second victim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

N.C. deputy hit, killed by vehicle while investigating robbery

2,600 Charlotte families to benefit from The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution. Families were able to sign their children up for the toy drive back in September. Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officials said he died out of sight...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wbt.com

BREAKING: Two Shot at Northlake Mall

Today we start the Brett Winterble Show with WBT host and reporter Breaking Brett Jensen as he breaks news about a shooting at Northlake Mall in Charlotte just before 3:00pm on Thursday that resulted in two people getting shot. Brett Jensen also talks about a story about an unloaded gun...
CHARLOTTE, NC

