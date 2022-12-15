Read full article on original website
1 person hurt after stabbing in southeast Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a stabbing in southeast Charlotte early Sunday, according to MEDIC. It happened on Marvin Road near an apartment complex around 2 a.m. MEDIC said one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Channel 9 has reached out to the...
WBTV
One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane, just before 5 p.m.
Woman dies in north Charlotte shooting: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. near 4300 Valeview Lane in a north Charlotte residential area. A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an […]
3 people charged, 1 with attempted murder, in shooting at Northlake Mall
Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Northlake Mall that sent two people to the hospital on Thursday.
Some shoppers say ‘no increase in security’ one day after shots fired at NC mall
A shooting on Thursday afternoon closed down Northlake Mall. Shots were fired after an argument, leaving two people injured.
Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in North Carolina cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy […]
41 pounds of marijuana seized after NC chase, crash
Investigators say the driver failed to stop for blue lights and sirens and a brief chase began.
Wbt.com
Pete Kaliner: Two shot at Charlotte shopping mall
One suspect was taken into custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. An on-duty CMPD officer at the mall was able to locate the suspect and de-escalate the situation, CMPD said on Twitter. One of the shooting victims was discharged from the hospital Thursday night, according to the mall. The second victim...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Injured In Shooting Near Gas Station In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC says one person was injured after a shooting near an East Charlotte gas station on Saturday afternoon. It happened on Cambridge Commons Drive and Harrisburg Road, just off I-485, around 3:00. MEDIC says the victim has life-threatening injuries.
Duo accused of killing Kannapolis man may be in Philly, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department has identified two people officers believe shot and killed a man earlier in Dec. 2022, but they're believed to be more than 500 miles away. On Dec. 7, police said 29-year-old Claude Anthony Williams II was found dead at his home on...
EXCLUSIVE: Body-camera video released of man shot, killed by police at Concord Mills
CONCORD, N.C. — On Friday, Channel 9 got an exclusive look at body camera video from the day a man was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall. The man died days after he was shot, investigators said. Officers initially responded to the mall...
WBTV
N.C. deputy hit, killed by vehicle while investigating robbery
2,600 Charlotte families to benefit from The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution. Families were able to sign their children up for the toy drive back in September. Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officials said he died out of sight...
Mother, step-father charged for failure to report missing 11 y/o Cornelius girl
The step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl has now been arrested on Saturday for failing to report her disappearance, Cornelius Police said.
I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens after crash leaves 3 hurt, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte has reopened early Sunday morning following a crash that left three people seriously hurt, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, I-485 inner loop near Old Statesville Road was closed just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday due to the crash. I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens to crash.
Family of Kannapolis man killed in 1988: ‘Like a book with the last chapter missing’
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — For the last few months, Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz has followed along with a team of detectives that is working on cold cases dating back more than 30 years. The victims’ families still want justice and answers to questions about what happened to their loved...
Wbt.com
BREAKING: Two Shot at Northlake Mall
Today we start the Brett Winterble Show with WBT host and reporter Breaking Brett Jensen as he breaks news about a shooting at Northlake Mall in Charlotte just before 3:00pm on Thursday that resulted in two people getting shot. Brett Jensen also talks about a story about an unloaded gun...
qcnews.com
Police investigate death of Kannapolis man found shot in head after crash in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers found a man shot in the head when they responded to a crash in Matthews Tuesday afternoon, according to the Matthews Police Department. Police said officers were called to 2008 Moore Road around 1:21 p.m. on Dec. 13 after a report of...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision in Lancaster County; troopers searching for driver
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident in Lancaster County. Troopers said the collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Springdale Road near Summit Avenue. A bicyclist was traveling south on Springdale Road when they were struck by a vehicle. The...
North Carolina parents charged after 1-year-old baby suffers fentanyl overdose, police say
Two Mooresville parents are facing a slew of charges following the drug overdose of their one-year-old infant, authorities said.
