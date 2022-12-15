ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

fox10phoenix.com

Walmart cancels Gunna holiday giveaway following his release from jail

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Walmart has canceled a holiday giveaway hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in a RICO Act case against him. The event was set to feed hundreds of local families on Sunday in South Fulton at a store on Old National Highway. About 1,000 pre-registered families were supposed to receive $100 gift cards.
ATLANTA, GA
fox10phoenix.com

Kidnapped Washington state boy found in Vietnam, authorities searching for foster mom, her mother

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say a kidnapped boy from Washington state was found in Vietnam, and they are searching for his foster mom and her mother. Mount Vernon, Washington police said in November they were searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. Officers responded to a custodial interference call in the 1600 block of North 26th Street.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
fox10phoenix.com

Tennessee transportation department worker discovers human heart in salt pile

An employee for the Tennessee Department of Transportation discovered a human heart in a salt pile at a state government facility. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WZTV that the government employee found the heart in a salt pile at the Tennessee Department of Transportation's facility in McEwen, Tennessee, on Thursday.
MCEWEN, TN
fox10phoenix.com

Kari Lake's request to inspect ballots granted in 2022 election lawsuit

PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge has granted a request from Kari Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election in Arizona. This is the latest development after the former Republican gubernatorial candidate filed a 70-page lawsuit against top state election officials alleging thousands of illegal votes and "violations" in the chain of custody of ballots.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Kentucky woman wins $175K jackpot during white elephant gift exchange at company holiday party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Louisville woman is celebrating after hitting the $175,000 jackpot on a scratch-off ticket at a company holiday party. Lori Janes, who works at Harmon Dental Center as an office manager and treatment coordinator, was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with her coworkers when someone "stole" a $25 TJ Maxx gift card she had received, according to the Kentucky lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox10phoenix.com

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin bans TikTok, WeChat on state devices

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is following in the footsteps of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and banning TikTok for some government officials. In addition to TikTok, the Executive Order Youngkin issued Friday also prohibits WeChat — and any other apps developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings — on Virginia government devices and state-run wireless networks.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: Exit interview with Arizona AG Mark Brnovich

FOX 10's John Hook speaks one-on-one with Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich as he leaves office, and remarks on how he never expected to run for any political office. He discusses the election cycles while in office, immigration and his stance on the death penalty as he carried out the first execution in nearly a decade in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE

