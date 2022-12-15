Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
fox10phoenix.com
Walmart cancels Gunna holiday giveaway following his release from jail
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Walmart has canceled a holiday giveaway hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in a RICO Act case against him. The event was set to feed hundreds of local families on Sunday in South Fulton at a store on Old National Highway. About 1,000 pre-registered families were supposed to receive $100 gift cards.
fox10phoenix.com
Several seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight from Phoenix
Video from Instagram account @hhhnewz shows first responders at Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Hawaii following a flight's severe turbulence coming from Phoenix, Arizona. (Credit: hhhnewz via Storyful)
fox10phoenix.com
Kidnapped Washington state boy found in Vietnam, authorities searching for foster mom, her mother
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say a kidnapped boy from Washington state was found in Vietnam, and they are searching for his foster mom and her mother. Mount Vernon, Washington police said in November they were searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. Officers responded to a custodial interference call in the 1600 block of North 26th Street.
fox10phoenix.com
Raw oysters sold at Florida grocery stores, restaurants may cause norovirus: CDC
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a multistate outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters from Texas. Florida along with Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas are among the states that are affected by the outbreak, according to the CDC. The CDC is...
fox10phoenix.com
Tennessee transportation department worker discovers human heart in salt pile
An employee for the Tennessee Department of Transportation discovered a human heart in a salt pile at a state government facility. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WZTV that the government employee found the heart in a salt pile at the Tennessee Department of Transportation's facility in McEwen, Tennessee, on Thursday.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona rabbi talks the significance of the Hanukkah celebration
It's the beginning of Hanukkah, an eight-day celebration for those of the Jewish faith around the world, and in Arizona. It’s a celebration of deep meaning and significance that brings both peace and hope to many.
fox10phoenix.com
Toys to be delivered to tribal nations in time for the holidays
Some well-deserving kids in two tribal nations in Northeastern Arizona will get a major delivery on Dec. 17. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake's request to inspect ballots granted in 2022 election lawsuit
PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge has granted a request from Kari Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election in Arizona. This is the latest development after the former Republican gubernatorial candidate filed a 70-page lawsuit against top state election officials alleging thousands of illegal votes and "violations" in the chain of custody of ballots.
fox10phoenix.com
Kentucky woman wins $175K jackpot during white elephant gift exchange at company holiday party
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Louisville woman is celebrating after hitting the $175,000 jackpot on a scratch-off ticket at a company holiday party. Lori Janes, who works at Harmon Dental Center as an office manager and treatment coordinator, was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with her coworkers when someone "stole" a $25 TJ Maxx gift card she had received, according to the Kentucky lottery.
fox10phoenix.com
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin bans TikTok, WeChat on state devices
RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is following in the footsteps of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and banning TikTok for some government officials. In addition to TikTok, the Executive Order Youngkin issued Friday also prohibits WeChat — and any other apps developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings — on Virginia government devices and state-run wireless networks.
fox10phoenix.com
New Arizona tax incentives for filmmakers set to begin
Arizona is making a pitch to get back in the movie business, and state officials are hoping to entice filmmakers with tax incentives that will take effect in 2023. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: Exit interview with Arizona AG Mark Brnovich
FOX 10's John Hook speaks one-on-one with Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich as he leaves office, and remarks on how he never expected to run for any political office. He discusses the election cycles while in office, immigration and his stance on the death penalty as he carried out the first execution in nearly a decade in Arizona.
