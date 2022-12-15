ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edisto Island, SC

live5news.com

Free concert organizers partner with nonprofit to give back

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free Christmas concert with Easton Corbin on Sunday was part of WEZL’s Kindness Crews-aide and gave back to a nonprofit organization. A portion of the profit from the food and beverage vendors was donated to Jean Angels, a nonprofit working to bring laundry services to members of the homeless community.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Hundreds of bikes handed out at N. Charleston giveaway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith, along with the North Charleston Police Department, hosted their second annual Christmas toy and bike giveaway in North Charleston Sunday. Hundreds of bikes were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. A large line surrounded the block as members of the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Toys for Tots Charleston met to collect donations Saturday in Nexton

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Toys for Tots of Charleston collected toys for local children in need on Saturday in Nexton Square. According to Toys for Tots of Charleston, the organization was 40,000 toys behind with 700 hundred applications left to fill. Organizers say they have a critical need for...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

CARTA to provide free rides on Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority says they want to help people get around town this Christmas. In an annual promotion, CARTA will offer free service to all riders on Christmas Day. “It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley library closes temporarily

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A library in West Ashley temporarily closed on Saturday for ongoing renovations. The renovations at the West Ashley Library, located at 45 Windermere Blvd., are expected to take several months to complete. The library will receive an interior refresh, including new paint, carpet and furniture,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

‘Shop with a Cop’ brings North Charleston Police, kids together

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some kids in North Charleston got a holiday treat when North Charleston Police officers took them shopping Saturday. The North Charleston Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program began with breakfast with Santa. Then, kids were able to drive with officers to Walmart on Dorchester Road, arriving to the store in a caravan with a big entrance, with the kids controlling the vehicles’ lights and sirens.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting Christmas giveaway Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will have its Fifth Annual Christmas Gala Saturday. During the event, organizers will give away toys, groceries, hygiene kits, diapers and baby necessities, and winter clothing for children. The giveaway event starts at 2 p.m. The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

15th annual Chanukah in the Square set for Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers say South Carolina’s largest annual Jewish event is taking place Sunday. The 15th annual Chanukah in the Square will happen at Marion Square in downtown Charleston. This year’s event will feature live entertainment, a variety of food stations and children’s activities, according to a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

CARTA announces winners of holiday bike giveaway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five Charlestonians now have bikes to help them better get around. The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority with help from Second Chance bikes, gave away five refurbished bikes Friday morning to the winners of their holiday drawing. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says this is his favorite...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

7 adults displaced by Mt. Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says seven adults are without their home after a Sunday fire. Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a one-story house with heavy black smoke. The department says one person had to be...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

International African American Museum delays opening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum in Charleston has announced they are delaying their grand opening. The museum says it was originally set to open the weekend of Jan. 21, 2023, however officials say they’ll revisit the opening plans next year due to challenges regarding the building’s humidity and temperature controls.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Local distillery creating 50+ jobs thanks to $10 million investment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Charleston’s first distilleries since prohibition is expanding. The Striped Pig is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery looking to create over 50 jobs due to a $10 million investment. Located in North Charleston, The Striped Pig Distillery will be expanding and adding 24,000...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD welcomes military veteran to lead facilities department

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District is proud to announce acquiring military veteran Steve Hammer as the Associate of Facilities Management. In 2021, Hamer served as CCSD's Emergency Programs Manager, overseeing the district's $163 million Federal COVID-19 relief funds, also known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III).
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

6 displaced, 4 units damaged in Daniel Island condo fire

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a Friday fire at a Daniel Island condo. The Charleston Fire Department was called to the Pier View Condos on Pier View Street at 11:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived and saw a fire on the outside of the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

