Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Free concert organizers partner with nonprofit to give back
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free Christmas concert with Easton Corbin on Sunday was part of WEZL’s Kindness Crews-aide and gave back to a nonprofit organization. A portion of the profit from the food and beverage vendors was donated to Jean Angels, a nonprofit working to bring laundry services to members of the homeless community.
live5news.com
Hundreds of bikes handed out at N. Charleston giveaway
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith, along with the North Charleston Police Department, hosted their second annual Christmas toy and bike giveaway in North Charleston Sunday. Hundreds of bikes were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. A large line surrounded the block as members of the...
counton2.com
Toys for Tots Charleston met to collect donations Saturday in Nexton
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Toys for Tots of Charleston collected toys for local children in need on Saturday in Nexton Square. According to Toys for Tots of Charleston, the organization was 40,000 toys behind with 700 hundred applications left to fill. Organizers say they have a critical need for...
live5news.com
Summerville celebrates 175th birthday: ‘I wouldn’t want to live any place else’
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville celebrated its 175th anniversary on Saturday to acknowledge the past, present and future of the town. Located in Gahagan Park, the event featured food trucks, live music, jump castles, a speech from the mayor and fireworks to end the evening. As the...
live5news.com
CARTA to provide free rides on Christmas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority says they want to help people get around town this Christmas. In an annual promotion, CARTA will offer free service to all riders on Christmas Day. “It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of...
live5news.com
West Ashley library closes temporarily
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A library in West Ashley temporarily closed on Saturday for ongoing renovations. The renovations at the West Ashley Library, located at 45 Windermere Blvd., are expected to take several months to complete. The library will receive an interior refresh, including new paint, carpet and furniture,...
live5news.com
‘Shop with a Cop’ brings North Charleston Police, kids together
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some kids in North Charleston got a holiday treat when North Charleston Police officers took them shopping Saturday. The North Charleston Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program began with breakfast with Santa. Then, kids were able to drive with officers to Walmart on Dorchester Road, arriving to the store in a caravan with a big entrance, with the kids controlling the vehicles’ lights and sirens.
Community Resource Center hosting Christmas giveaway Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will have its Fifth Annual Christmas Gala Saturday. During the event, organizers will give away toys, groceries, hygiene kits, diapers and baby necessities, and winter clothing for children. The giveaway event starts at 2 p.m. The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
live5news.com
15th annual Chanukah in the Square set for Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers say South Carolina’s largest annual Jewish event is taking place Sunday. The 15th annual Chanukah in the Square will happen at Marion Square in downtown Charleston. This year’s event will feature live entertainment, a variety of food stations and children’s activities, according to a...
live5news.com
CARTA announces winners of holiday bike giveaway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five Charlestonians now have bikes to help them better get around. The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority with help from Second Chance bikes, gave away five refurbished bikes Friday morning to the winners of their holiday drawing. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says this is his favorite...
live5news.com
Inclusive park opens in Goose Creek: ‘It’s just such a huge win for our community’
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A brand-new park opened in Goose Creek on Friday with the focus of being “a park built for everyone.”. The $9 million project, Central Creek Park, hopes to be inclusive towards everyone with volleyball and basketball courts, a splash pad, a food truck pavilion and pickleball courts.
live5news.com
7 adults displaced by Mt. Pleasant house fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says seven adults are without their home after a Sunday fire. Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a one-story house with heavy black smoke. The department says one person had to be...
live5news.com
International African American Museum delays opening
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum in Charleston has announced they are delaying their grand opening. The museum says it was originally set to open the weekend of Jan. 21, 2023, however officials say they’ll revisit the opening plans next year due to challenges regarding the building’s humidity and temperature controls.
live5news.com
Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
live5news.com
MUSC to no longer hold pediatric transgender clinics, conservative group reacts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina announced they are dropping pediatric transgender clinics. The clinics provided hormonal care to minors. In response, the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, which is made up of conservative politicians around the state, called the decision “a huge win.”. “This is...
live5news.com
Local distillery creating 50+ jobs thanks to $10 million investment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Charleston’s first distilleries since prohibition is expanding. The Striped Pig is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery looking to create over 50 jobs due to a $10 million investment. Located in North Charleston, The Striped Pig Distillery will be expanding and adding 24,000...
abcnews4.com
CCSD welcomes military veteran to lead facilities department
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District is proud to announce acquiring military veteran Steve Hammer as the Associate of Facilities Management. In 2021, Hamer served as CCSD's Emergency Programs Manager, overseeing the district's $163 million Federal COVID-19 relief funds, also known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III).
live5news.com
6 displaced, 4 units damaged in Daniel Island condo fire
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a Friday fire at a Daniel Island condo. The Charleston Fire Department was called to the Pier View Condos on Pier View Street at 11:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived and saw a fire on the outside of the...
live5news.com
Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
Goose Creek’s Central Creek Park to hold grand opening celebration Friday and Saturday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek’s Central Creek Park will open to the public on Friday afternoon. City leaders say the new park includes Berkeley County’s first all-inclusive park, pickleball courts, basketball courts, and a sand volleyball court. There will also be space for food trucks and a stage. A splash pad is expected […]
Comments / 0